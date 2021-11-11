Paige Bueckers' StockX Deal and Other NIL Sponsorship Deals

Paige Bueckers has entered the NIL market.

The University of Connecticut women’s basketball star inked her first name, image and likeness endorsement deal on Wednesday, striking a three-year pact with StockX, a footwear and apparel marketplace platform.

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Bueckers burst onto the scene last season as a freshman, averaging 20 points, 4.9 rebounds and 5.7 assists for a Huskies squad that made it to the Final Four. The point guard also won the John R. Wooden Award, given to the nation’s most outstanding player.

A new policy adopted by the NCAA allowing college athletes to profit off their name, image and likeness went into effect on July 1. Bueckers becomes the latest to capitalize on the policy, and her partnership could have long-term effects on the NIL market for women.

Not only will Bueckers be the “centerpiece” of StockX’s focus on women’s sports and basketball, but the company has also agreed to “gather and provide extensive data and insights throughout the partnership to validate the notion that women athletes can generate interest and impact sales for global partners,” according to ESPN.

"My partnership with StockX is about equity and authenticity," Bueckers told ESPN. "It's about a product I love and about shining a light on all the creatives that drive culture. I'm here to celebrate them and, together with StockX, invest in making sure women and women athletes are prioritized, elevated and recognized for their style and their leadership."

Bueckers and her representation are in discussions with several other companies regarding additional NIL partnerships, per ESPN.

Here’s a look at some other female college athletes who have secured NIL deals:

Aliyah Boston, South Carolina basketball: Bojangles

Anna Camden, Penn State basketball: Farfetch, Roots Natural Kitchen, Long Tall Sally

Hanna and Haley Cavinder, Fresno State basketball: Boost Mobile, SixStar Pro Nutrition, GoPuff, Bulletproof Coffee and PSD Underwear

Olivia Dunne, LSU gymnastics: Vuori and PlantFuel

Jaiden Fields, Georgia softball: Chipotle and Kendra Scott

Azzi Fudd, UConn basketball: Chipotle and BioSteel

Alex Glover, SMU volleyball: SmartSweets and Windsor

Kayla Lund, Pittsburgh volleyball: Love Your Melon

Lexi Sun, Nebraska volleyball: Ren and Borsheims