Paige Bueckers Out For Entire UConn Season After Suffering ACL Tear

The junior guard suffered the injury during a pick-up game

UConn women's basketball superstar Paige Bueckers will miss the entire 2022-2023 season after tearing her anterior cruciate ligament in her knee on Monday, according to UConn.

The junior guard suffered the ACL tear in her left knee during a pick-up basketball game, the athletic department said in a release.

An MRI confirmed the injury Monday evening.

Bueckers will undergo surgery on her injured knee Friday at UConn Health.

"We're all devastated for Paige," Head Coach Geno Auriemma said in a statement. "She's worked really hard to get stronger and healthier this offseason, and this is an unfortunate setback. Paige is obviously an amazing basketball player but she's a better person and teammate and it's really unfortunate that this has happened to her. We'll miss her presence on the court, but she'll do everything she can to still lead and help her teammates this season. Our program will support Paige through her healing process to help her come back better and stronger.

Bueckers missed more than two months during last season after suffering a tibial fracture and meniscus tear in her left knee.

