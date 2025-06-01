Oscar Piastri wins F1 Spanish Grand Prix after late safety car shakes up finish

Oscar Piastri is back atop the podium.

The McLaren driver claimed his fifth victory of the season at the Spanish Grand Prix on Sunday after a hectic conclusion to the race.

McLaren's Lando Norris finished second and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc was third.

While Piastri's victory was never truly in doubt, the real drama happened further back in the field with Max Verstappen.

The four-time reigning world champion used an alternate strategy to challenge the McLaren duo, but a late safety car and subsequent pit stop for hard tires spoiled his afternoon.

Verstappen, surrounded by drivers on quicker soft tires, lost third place to Leclerc as soon as the race restarted. Then, he narrowly stayed ahead of Mercedes' George Russell with a little contact and going off track.

Red Bull bosses called for Verstappen to give the position back at risk of harsher penalties, but Verstappen instead slammed into Russell as he was passing by. After the race, he was given a 10-second time penalty for the collision -- dropped him from a fifth-place finish to 10th.

Below the podium, the rest of the top-10 point-scorers included Russell (fourth), Nico Hülkenberg (fifth), Lewis Hamilton (sixth), Isack Hadjar (seventh), Pierre Gasly (eighth), Fernando Alonso (ninth) and Verstappen (10th).

The late safety car was caused by Mercedes rookie Kimi Antonelli, who was in line to score points before a loss of oil pressure ended his race with 11 laps to go.

With the victory, Piastri extended his championship lead over Norris from three points to 10. Verstappen remains third in the title fight, now 49 points back.

The 2025 F1 season continues in Montreal for the Canadian Grand Prix on June 15.