Trey Mancini Named AL Comeback Player of the Year

Baltimore Orioles slugger Trey Mancini was named the 2021 American League Comeback Player of the Year award winner on Monday night.
Mancini was diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer at 28 years old in April 2020, weeks after undergoing a procedure to remove a malignant tumor. He missed the pandemic-shortened 2020 MLB season as he went through six months of chemotherapy treatment.
Mancini was declared cancer-free last November and was back in the O's lineup for Opening Day of the 2021 season.
And not only did Mancini make a triumphant return to the field in 2021, but he also put together a strong individual season. The right-handed hitter recorded 21 home runs and 71 RBIs with a .255/.326/.432 slash line over 142 games.
San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey, who recently retired, earned 2021 Comeback Player of the Year honors in the National League after opting out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns.