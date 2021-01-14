Olympians

Olympic Gold Medalist Rollins-McNeal Suspended in Doping Case

Rollins-McNeal won gold in the 100-meter hurdles at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics

ATHLETICS-OLY-2016-RIO-PODIUM
Damien Meyer/AFP via Getty Images)

Olympic hurdles champion Brianna Rollins-McNeal has been provisionally suspended for a doping rules violation, the Athletics Integrity Unit said Thursday.

Rollins-McNeal won gold in the 100-meter hurdles at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics. The 29-year-old American was also world champion in 2013.

The AIU said it charged Rollins-McNeal with “tampering within the results management process,” but did not specify details of the case.

Sports

22 mins ago

Ravens Defensive Backs Ready for Big Challenge Against Bills Receivers

46 mins ago

John Harbaugh: Ravens ‘Missed Out' on Bills WR and Md. Native Stefon Diggs

The AIU cited a section in the World Anti-Doping Code that covers “conduct which subverts the doping control process.”

The code gives one example as “altering identification numbers on a doping control form during testing.”

Rollins-McNeal is the fourth-fastest woman in history in her event. She clocked 12.26 seconds at the U.S. national championships.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

OlympiansOLYMPICSWorld Anti-Doping AgencyU.S. Anti-Doping Agency
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds U.S. & World Health NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us