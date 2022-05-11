NHL Playoffs

Oilers' Darnell Nurse Suspended for Head-Butting Kings' Phillip Danault

Nurse will miss the Oilers' must-win Game 6

By Eric Mullin

Oilers' Darnell Nurse suspended for head-butting Kings' Phillip Danault originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Edmonton Oilers will be without one of their top players for a must-win Game 6 in Los Angeles.

Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse has been suspended one game for head-butting Los Angeles Kings forward Phillip Danault, the NHL's Department of Player Safety announced on Wednesday.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

In the second period of Los Angeles' Game 5 OT victory on Tuesday night, Nurse delivered a head-butt to the face of Danault following a save from Oilers goalie Mike Smith.

The two were involved in a scrum following the head-butt, but no penalties were called. Danault didn't sustain an injury from the blow to the head.

In a video explaining their decision, the Department of Player Safety deemed the incident as "not an accidental collision" and an "unacceptable head-butt."

Sports

2 hours ago

Why 13.9 Is the Number Wizards Fans Should Remember for NBA Draft Lottery

3 hours ago

Why Cole Turner Feels He Can Help Commanders' Red Zone Offense Immediately

Nurse has posted one goal and one assist through five playoff games. He led all Oilers skaters in average time on ice during the regular season (25:03) and has continued to do so in the postseason (21:45).

Oilers-Kings Game 6 is set for Thursday at 7 p.m. PT from Crypto.com Arena in L.A. The Kings lead the first-round series 3-2.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

NHL PlayoffsNHLLos Angeles KingsDarnell NurseEdmonton Oilers
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us