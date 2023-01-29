Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic Wins 10th Australian Open, 22nd Grand Slam Singles Title

Novak Djokovic defeated Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 7-6, 7-6 to capture the 2023 Australian Open on Sunday.

By Julia Elbaba

NBC Universal, Inc.

Novak Djokovic is the King of Melbourne Park.

The 35-year-old Serbian won his 10th Australian Open singles title on Sunday after defeating Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 7-6, 7-6 on Sunday. Djokovic has more Australian Open titles than any other tennis player -- male or female.

The win also secures him his 22nd overall Grand Slam title -- a record he shares with Rafael Nadal.

Djokovic will also return to world No. 1 when the new ATP rankings come out on Monday.

Get D.C. area news, weather forecasts and lifestyle content to your inbox. Signup for NBC Washington newsletters.

More to come…

This article tagged under:

Novak DjokovicAustralian Open
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Coronavirus Pandemic See It, Share It Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds Submit a tip The Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us