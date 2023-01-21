Novak Djokovic Secures Spot in Australian Open Fourth Round

Novak Djokovic booked himself a spot into the 2023 Australian Open fourth round in a late night victory at Rod Laver Arena on Saturday night.

The Serbian world No. 5 battled past Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov 7-6, 6-3, 6-4 to become one match closer to claiming his 10th Australian Open singles title and tying a record of 22 Grand Slam titles won with Rafael Nadal.

It wasn't a straightforward win for the 35-year-old who continues to struggle with a hamstring injury on court.

"I didn't know how I was going to feel physically," Djokovic said after the match. "It [injury] was kind of going up and down."

Get D.C. area news, weather forecasts and lifestyle content to your inbox. Signup for NBC Washington newsletters.

After the first set, Djokovic had to request a medical timeout when he was visibly in much pain.

"Obviously every season counts now when you come to probably the last stage, quarter of your career," he said. "You start appreciating and valuing every single tournament more because you know you might not have many left in the tank."

With the win over Dimitrov, who Djokovic said is one of his greatest friends on tour, the Serb faces a speedy Australian in Alex de Minaur on Tuesday.

More to come...