No NFL Doctor Told Aaron Rodgers Vaccinated People Can't Catch Or Spread COVID, League Says

The National Football League is shutting down claims from Aaron Rodgers alleging that a league doctor told him "it's impossible for a vaccinated person to get Covid or spread Covid."

The Green Bay Packers quarterback made the claims on Friday while appearing as a guest on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Sirius XM.

The NFL denied Rodger's comments in a statement.

“No doctor from the league or the joint NFL-NFLPA infectious disease consultants communicated with the player,” the NFL said. “If they had, they certainly would have never said anything like that.”

