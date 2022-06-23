No. 1 Recruit Arch Manning, Nephew of Peyton and Eli, Commits to Texas

The Texas Longhorns have landed a quarterback from the Manning family.

Five-star quarterback Arch Manning announced his commitment to the University of Texas in a tweet on Thursday.

It was actually the first-ever tweet from his account.

Manning, a three-year starter at Isidore Newman High School in New Orleans, is the consensus top-ranked overall player in the class of 2023 and had a long list of major programs in pursuit of him. But now he's set to head down to Austin, Texas, after he graduates next year.

Over his first three high school seasons, the 6-foot-4 Manning has racked up 6,307 yards and 81 touchdowns through the air in addition to 742 yards and 19 touchdowns on the ground.

He's just the latest star football player from his family. Arch's uncles, Peyton and Eli, won two Super Bowls apiece during their long careers as NFL quarterbacks while his grandfather, Archie, was a two-time Pro Bowl QB with the New Orleans Saints.

Cooper Manning, Arch's father, was a highly-touted wide receiver in high school and committed to play at Ole Miss, but his football career was cut short due to spinal stenosis.

Archie and Eli both went to Ole Miss, while Peyton played his college ball at Tennessee. Arch had offers from both Ole Miss and Tennessee, along with Alabama, Clemson, Georgia and several other big-time programs, but ultimately opted for Texas.

Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian seemed pretty pumped about Manning's commitment:

“From the beginning of their recruitment, from the first Zoom [Arch] had with Sark, it was a real connection between the two,” Isidore Newman head coach Nelson Stewart told 247Sports. “I think the authenticity, getting to know him and the extension of [quarterbacks coach] A.J. Milwee and the importance of the quarterback coach being able to echo the sentiments of the head coach, they’re a great team.

"It’s all been very natural. They worked tremendously hard in recruiting. I remember two times I came into the weight room in the morning and AJ is already sitting there with the lights on with his Starbucks.”