NBA Playoffs

Nuggets' Nikola Jokic Draws ‘Peaky Blinders' Comparisons With Pregame Outfit

Jokic had social media buzzing with the outfit he wore to Nuggets-Lakers Game 2

By Eric Mullin

USA TODAY Sports

Nikola Jokic draws 'Peaky Blinders' comparisons with pregame outfit originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Is that Nikola Jokic or Tommy Shelby?

The Denver Nuggets center showed up to Thursday's Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals in an outfit that had social media buzzing.

Jokic went with an all-business look, rocking a gray suit and a black newsboy cap.

Many fans thought the two-time MVP looked like a character from the popular British drama series "Peaky Blinders." Some even believed the outfit spelled bad news for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Jokic has been stellar this postseason regardless of his pregame look. He's posted three consecutive triple-doubles, most recently leading Denver past Los Angeles with 34 points, 21 rebounds and 14 assists in Game 1.

