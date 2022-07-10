Wimbledon

Nick Kyrgios Wants Woman Removed During Wimbledon Final

Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios asks the umpire to have a woman who is ‘drunk out of her mind’ removed from the match.

By Julia Elbaba

Nick Kyrgios
USA Today

Nick Kyrgios aggressively insists that a woman who has been distracting him during the Wimbledon final is removed from the match.

In an exchange with the umpire in the middle of the third set, the Australian said that the person looks like she was about "700 drinks" deep.

The umpire asked Kyrgios, "Which one is it?"

He replied, “It’s the one in the dress...the one who looks like she’s had around 700 drinks bro!”

The Wimbledon final features Kyrgios, who is fighting for his first Major and 20-time Grand Slam champion, Serbia’s Novak Djokovic.

Throughout the tournament, Kyrgios has been fined $14,000 after receiving two code violations.

The first one came in the first round where he received a $4,000 fine for an “audible obscenity.”

In his third round against Stefanos Tsitsipas, he received a $10,000 fine for unsportsmanlike conduct after he was given two code violations for instances of ball abuse.

How do tennis penalties work?

When a player receives a penalty, here are the steps umpires take to punish the players:

First offense: Warning

Second offense: Loss of a point

Third (and each subsequent) offense: Loss of a game

After the third offense, the umpire or the tournament director can decide if a player should be disqualified.

What kinds of fines are there in tennis and how common are they?

Here are the types of fines tennis players in Grand Slams received between 1998-2016, according to the New York Times.

FineMenWomen
Racket Abuse 64699
Audible Obscenity344140
Unsportsmanlike Conduct28767
Coaching 87152
Ball Abuse4935
Verbal Abuse6216
Visible Obscenity 2011
No Press610
Time Violations73
Best Effort20
Default20
Doubles Attire21
Late for Match 11
First-Round Retirement20
Totals1517535

