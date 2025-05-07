Meet the Mammoth: Utah Hockey Club announces permanent name for NHL team

The Utah NHL franchise finally has a permanent name.

Based in Salt Lake City, the team formerly known as the Arizona Coyotes relocated ahead of the 2024-25 season and was known as the Utah Hockey Club. After a year with a temporary name and colors, the club will now be known as the Utah Mammoth.

Here's a look at the brand identity for the Mammoth:

A new Ice Age dawns. Introducing Utah Mammoth. #TusksUp pic.twitter.com/B2yuoflDRt — Utah Mammoth (@utahhockeyclub) May 7, 2025

The team is using the Rock Black, Mountain Blue and Salt White color scheme it had during its lone season as the Utah Hockey Club. Its new rallying cry is "Tusks Up."

A look at the new Utah Mammoth jerseys. (NHL)

Team owner Ryan Smith announced last year that the mascot would be chosen through an eight-name bracket, which included the Mammoth, Blizzard, Fury, Venom, Yeti, Outlaws, Ice and Utah Hockey Club. The list was narrowed down when Fury and Ice were eliminated, then there was controversy over the trademark for Yeti.

The club initially settled on three finalists -- Utah Hockey Club, Utah Mammoth and Utah Wasatch. Wasatch replaced Yeti as a similar idea of a mythical snow creature, but that idea was later scraped in favor of Outlaws. In the end, Mammoth was the winner.

“From Day 1, we committed that this team would be built with and for the people of Utah, and we are excited to celebrate today’s launch with the entire state,” team owners Ryan and Ashley Smith said in a statement. “The community chose the Utah Mammoth brand, and it stands as a symbol of who we are, where we came from and the unstoppable force we’re building together.”

In its inaugural season, Utah went 38-31-13 with 89 points -- seven shy of the final wild card spot. Still, it was a steady improvement from the team's last season in Arizona, when the Coyotes went 36-41-5 with 77 points.

Utah got some lottery luck earlier this week and will have the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.