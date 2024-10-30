NHL

Oilers star Connor McDavid expected to miss 2-3 weeks with ankle injury

McDavid was injured Monday when he was tripped and went left skate first into the boards.

By The Associated Press

NBC Universal, Inc.

Connor McDavid is expected to miss two-to-three weeks with an ankle injury, the Edmonton Oilers said Wednesday.

McDavid, the reigning playoff MVP who led Edmonton to Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final, was injured Monday night when he was tripped and went left skate first into the boards on his first shift at Columbus.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

The team sent him home to get evaluated, sowing fears that it might be a long-time absence for the undisputed best player in hockey.

The Oilers were naturally going to be extra cautious with McDavid, especially so early in the season and given their aspirations to go on another long playoff run this spring. The 27-year-old star had 10 points in his first nine games before being injured.

McDavid is a three-time Hart Trophy winner as regular-season MVP and has led the NHL in scoring five times in nine years in the league and finished first in goals once. He could miss between six and 11 games because of the injury.

Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

NHL
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate Olympics U.S. & World Politics See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home Sports Washington Commanders
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us