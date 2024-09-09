Tyreek Hill believes that if he weren't a famous football player, officers may have shot or arrested him during a police confrontation that "went from 0 to 60," the Dolphins star said Monday.

The wide receiver was driving to the Dolphins-Jacksonville Jaguars game on Sunday when Miami-Dade police stopped him just outside Hard Rock Stadium, handcuffed him and put him face down on the pavement.

"If I wasn't Tyreek Hill, lord knows, I probably would have been like, worst-case scenario, I would have been shot or would have been locked up" and "put behind bars, you know, for a simple speeding ticket," Hill told NBC News.

"And that's crazy that officers would take it, you know, to that level."

The Miami-Dade Police Department has launched an internal affairs investigation, and at least one officer has been taken off the streets in the wake of the confrontation, which was captured on video that has been widely shared on social media.

Hill insists he was cooperative with police, rolling down his window and giving his identification. The receiver said he was in no rush because he was within the shadows of Hard Rock Stadium and had no reason to be anxious or in a hurry.

"It just went from 0 to 60 man from the moment that those guys pulled up behind me, knocked on my window, it went from 0 to 60 immediately," said Hill, adding that he called team security officials from the car.

A representative for the police union said Hill was at fault for not being “immediately” cooperative with officers.

The department declined to comment on the union’s account, saying police officials must wait until the internal affairs investigation is completed before publicly discussing the incident.

Hill was cited for reckless driving and driving without a license, his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said.

Hill, 30, thanked teammates — tight end Jonnu Smith and defensive lineman Calais Campbell — who were driving by, saw him being detained and stopped to help.

Hill said he was particularly upset that Campbell was handcuffed even though his teammate was standing off to the side. The highly respected 38-year-old Campbell is a former Walter Payton Man of the Year winner.

"When I saw Jonnu and Calais pull up ... I didn't feel alone anymore," Hill said.

"They ended up handcuffing Calais for just being 6-8 I think. But it was crazy. It was crazy how that same officer who took me down handcuffed Calais for just standing on the side."

Ultimately, Hill said he’s happy no one was injured or worse.

“That officer was really on a power trip,” he said. “He felt like he just needed to ... do something that day, you know. But like I said, I’m glad nobody was hurt.”

Hill is one of pro football's best-known playmakers.

His 77 career TD catches is fifth among active players and 36th all time, just behind No. 35 DeAndre Hopkins (78) and retired Harold Carmichael and Charley Taylor who are tied at No. 33 with 79 scoring grabs. Carmichael and Taylor are both in the Hall of Fame.

The incident didn't appear to impact Hill's on-field performance in Sunday's season opener; he caught seven passes for 130 yards and a touchdown in Miami's 20-17 victory.

Faced with first-and-10 from the Miami 20, late in the third quarter and the Jags leading 17-7, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa connected with Hill on a slant at their own 46-yard line.

Hill then raced past two Jaguar defenders to complete the electrifying 80-yard TD which sparked the Miami comeback.

Hill put his hands behind his back, feigning that he was being handcuffed, as teammate Jaylen Waddle came up to walk the receiver off as if he was the arresting officer.

"You got to learn how to laugh and have a good time," he said. "Man, whenever people think you're ... having a bad situation or having a low moment, I always try to find the good in every situation. That's one way I'm able to stay so strong minded as a young male, well as a young Black male."

Jesse Kirsch reported from Miami and David K. Li from New York City.

