Top 30 NFL players over 30 years old: Who are the best aging stars in football?

Age is just a number.

That's never been more true in the NFL, where Travis Kelce and Chris Jones -- a pair of 30-something stars -- have helped lead the Kansas City Chiefs to consecutive Super Bowl wins.

The league is filled with experienced talent that is making key plays to decide the fate of the big games. Whether it's a veteran quarterback like Matthew Stafford or an elite pass-rusher like Khalil Mack, you can find older talent all across the league.

With that in mind, here are the 30 best active NFL players who are 30 or older (organized by position):

Aaron Rodgers, Jets QB

Age: 40

2024 outlook: Fresh off an Achilles tear, Rodgers will turn 41 in December. Expectations are sky high for his first full season with the Jets, but age is becoming a concern after a year of injury rehab.

Matthew Stafford, Rams QB

Age: 36

2024 outlook: After an injury-riddled 2022 season, Stafford led the Rams back to the postseason in 2023. With an elite offensive head coach and two standout receivers, it should be another strong season for the veteran star.

Kirk Cousins, Falcons QB

Age: 35

2024 outlook: Cousins joined Rodgers as a 30-something with a torn Achilles last season. He was still rewarded with a hefty contract from Atlanta, where he'll have a slew of weapons in his first year as a Falcon.

Dak Prescott, Cowboys QB

Age: 31

2024 outlook: Prescott is entering the last year of his contract with the Cowboys, so he'll have extra motivation to earn another payday. Last season was arguably the best of Prescott's career, and there's no reason to expect a dip in 2024.

Derrick Henry, Ravens RB

Age: 30

2024 outlook: Running backs don't often make it to 30 and remain elite, but Henry could be an exception. He joined the Ravens as a free agent following his sixth straight season with at least 10 touchdowns for the Titans.

Keenan Allen, Bears WR

Age: 32

2024 outlook: Despite playing just 13 games last season for the Chargers, Allen had his second-highest career total in receiving yards and touchdowns. Caleb Williams should keep him rolling in Chicago.

DeAndre Hopkins, Titans WR

Age: 32

2024 outlook: Hopkins quietly had 75 catches and over 1,000 yards in his first year with the Titans. He suffered a knee injury that could slow him to start this season.

Davante Adams, Raiders WR

Age: 31

2024 outlook: While Adams' numbers have dropped since he left Green Bay, he remains one of the league's great wideouts. The Raiders' quarterback situation could limit his ceiling, but he's still performing at a star level.

Cooper Kupp, Rams WR

Age: 31

2024 outlook: Now three years removed from winning the triple crown and Super Bowl MVP, health has been the biggest issue for Kupp. If he can avoid injuries, the former NFL Offensive Player of the Year should return to form.

Tyreek Hill, Dolphins WR

Age: 30

2024 outlook: Hill has taken his career to another level since arriving in Miami -- posting more than 1,700 yards in each season. He's still young enough to expect that to continue in 2024 before his speed starts to slow.

Mike Evans, Buccaneers WR

Age: 30

2024 outlook: It's always safe to predict Evans will have 1,000 yards. He's done it for all 10 years of his career despite frequent QB turnover in Tampa Bay.

Amari Cooper, Browns WR

Age: 30

2024 outlook: Cooper missed two games last season and still posted a career-best 1,250 yards. He hasn't played a lot with Deshaun Watson, which could hurt his production in 2024.

Stefon Diggs, Texans WR

Age: 30

2024 outlook: Diggs is on to his third team after an uninspiring conclusion to his Buffalo tenure. But a young star quarterback and plenty of other capable receivers around him could put Diggs' career back on track.

Travis Kelce, Chiefs TE

Age: 34

2024 outlook: Kelce will never empty the tank in the regular season at this stage of his career, but he's still capable of turning it on in January. This season will probably look similar, with decreased counting numbers in the fall.

George Kittle, 49ers TE

Age: 30

2024 outlook: One of the game's best two-way tight ends figures to continue his reign in 2024. The 49ers are the ideal environment, where Kittle can fill a role alongside several other stars.

Trent Williams, 49ers OT

Age: 36

2024 outlook: Williams has long been considered the NFL's best offensive lineman. Even at his age, that hasn't changed -- and likely won't this season.

Lane Johnson, Eagles OT

Age: 34

2024 outlook: The Eagles lost Jason Kelce to retirement, but Johnson continues on as the veteran of that O-line. He's locked in as Philly looks to reclaim the NFC East crown in 2024.

Laremy Tunsil, Texans OT

Age: 30

2024 outlook: When healthy, not many linemen can match Tunsil's skillset. But more short-term injuries have popped up in recent years, which is something to monitor as he enters his 30s.

Zack Martin, Cowboys G

Age: 33

2024 outlook: Martin has flirted with retirement despite continuing his high-level play. The Cowboys star has been First-Team All-Pro in seven of his 10 seasons, including the last three years.

Joel Bitonio, Browns G

Age: 32

2024 outlook: Drafted in the same year as Martin, Bitonio has developed into a standout lineman. He's been a Pro Bowler in six straight seasons, with seemingly more to come.

Joe Thuney, Chiefs G

Age: 31

2024 outlook: Thuney is quickly becoming one of the most decorated O-linemen in NFL history. He has four Super Bowls -- two with the Patriots, two with the Chiefs -- and Kansas City's dynasty doesn't seem close to ending.

Cameron Heyward, Steelers DT

Age: 35

2024 outlook: Injuries limited Heyward to 11 games and just two sacks in 2023, his lowest total since 2012. At this stage of his career at a brutal position, it all comes down to health this season.

Chris Jones, Chiefs DT

Age: 30

2024 outlook: Like Kelce, Jones has perfected the art of peaking when the lights get bright for Kansas City. And with Aaron Donald now retired, Jones now holds the belt as the best defensive tackle in the NFL.

DeForest Buckner, Colts DT

Age: 30

2024 outlook: Six straight seasons with at least seven sacks is impressive production for a DT. Buckner still has prime years remaining as the Colts' D-line keeps improving.

Cameron Jordan, Saints DL

Age: 35

2024 outlook: The 14-year veteran just had his worst statistical season since his rookie year, with only two sacks in 17 games. Jordan will be moved from DE to DT on occasion this season as the Saints look to best utilize his evolving role.

Khalil Mack, Chargers OLB

Age: 33

2024 outlook: Mack had a career-best 17 sacks last season, although six of those came in one game. Still, he's a top-tier pass rusher who should again post double-digit sacks this season.

Matthew Judon, Falcons OLB

Age: 32

2024 outlook: The Patriots traded Judon to the Falcons after refusing to give him a new contract. Atlanta doesn't seem intent on paying him either, so expect a motivated player this season as he seeks one last big contract.

Bobby Wagner, Commanders LB

Age: 34

2024 outlook: The longtime Seahawk is on the move after leading the league with 183 combined tackles last season. He's definitely a step slower than his All-Pro days, but Wagner is one of the smartest off-ball linebacker in the NFL.

Demario Davis, Saints LB

Age: 35

2024 outlook: Davis is coming off four straight Second-Team All-Pros, including matching his career-best sack total in 2022 and 2023. He's shown fresh signs of aging as he enters the back half of his 30s.

Justin Tucker, Ravens K

Age: 34

2024 outlook: Tucker finally showed signs of slippage in 2023, converting just 1 of 5 kicks from 50-plus yards. While he might still be elite in terms of accuracy, his power could continue to decrease in 2024.