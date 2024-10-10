New York Jets

Jets demote Nathaniel Hackett, tap Todd Downing as offensive play-caller

The Jets fired Robert Saleh as head coach earlier this week and replaced him with Jeff Ulbrich, who was serving as defensive coordinator.

By Dennis Waszak Jr. | The Associated Press

NBC Universal, Inc.

Nathaniel Hackett is out as the New York Jets' play-caller on offense.

Interim coach Jeff Ulbrich announced Thursday he is replacing Hackett with Todd Downing, who has been the Jets' passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Hackett will remain the offensive coordinator in title.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

“After a lot of time to think about it, and did not make this decision easily, by any means, I'm going to make Todd Downing the play caller for the New York Jets moving forward,” Ulbrich said. "This is more a byproduct of a different take on things. Not saying it's a better or worse take on things, by any means.

“But it's just a different take on things. A fresh approach.”

New York Jets Oct 8

New York Jets fire Robert Saleh, Jeff Ulbrich named interim head coach

NFL Oct 8

5 landing spots for former Jets head coach Robert Saleh

Ulbrich took over as coach Tuesday after owner Woody Johnson fired Robert Saleh with the team off to a 2-3 start and on a two-game losing streak. New York hosts Buffalo on Monday night.

The Jets' offense with Aaron Rodgers at quarterback has been inconsistent this season and not performed well in the team's last two games, in particular. Hackett's performance has been criticized by many fans and media, who thought the Jets needed a change in approach.

Ulbrich, who said he'll retain his duties as defensive coordinator while also serving as interim coach, agreed with trying something different.

“Ultimately, Todd will have the full say on the game plan and ultimately the plays that are called within the game,” Ulbrich said.

Ulbrich said Rodgers, who is close to Hackett from their time together in Green Bay, “understood” the decision and supported it.

Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

New York Jets
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate Olympics U.S. & World Politics See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home Sports Washington Commanders
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us