NFL

Steelers reached out to fans upset that Donald Trump received jersey at a rally

Several fans emailed the team expressing their anger at the gesture, which was not authorized directly by the team.

By The Associated Press

Trump
The Associated Press

Pittsburgh Steelers legend Rocky Bleier called an audible when he presented President Donald Trump with a Steelers jersey with the No. 47 during a rally in western Pennsylvania last week.

Not everyone was thrilled about it.

Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Several fans emailed the team expressing their anger at the gesture, which was not authorized directly by the team. The club responded to those who reached out, writing that the viewpoints of current and former players do not necessarily reflect the view of the organization.

Trump was joined on stage at the rally to announce he was doubling tariffs on imported steel by 50% by quarterback Mason Rudolph and safety Myles Killebrew.

We have the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Rudolph said he saw some of the blowback but did not take it personally.

"That’s the nature of social media,” Rudolph said Tuesday after the Steelers wrapped up a voluntary team workout. “That’s the nature of why America is so great. Everyone is entitled to their own opinion. Speech is free. Par for the course.”

Bleier, Rudolph and Killebrew aren't the only people with ties to the Steelers who have appeared with Trump. Former stars Antonio Brown and Le'Veon Bell met Trump when he was stumping in western Pennsylvania ahead of the 2024 election.

NFL

NFL Jun 2

Eagles star Saquon Barkley (backwards) hurdles his way onto cover of ‘Madden'

NFL May 29

NFL rookie Tetairoa McMillan talks Olympic flag football, volleyball aspirations

Former Steelers owner and Hall of Famer Dan Rooney served as the U.S. ambassador to Ireland from 2009-12 during Barack Obama's first term.

Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

NFLDonald Trump
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Federal Worker Resources Subscribe to The 4Front Storm Team4 Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Money-Saving Tips Scam Alerts Recalls Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Sports Washington Commanders
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our daily flash survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us