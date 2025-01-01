Louisiana

Saints and Pelicans release joint statement after deadly attack in New Orleans

"The New Orleans community has always shown extraordinary courage and compassion, and we are certain that this time will be no different," the teams said.

By Logan Reardon

New Orleans' two professional sports teams spoke out about the violent attack in the city on Wednesday.

"The New Orleans Saints and New Orleans Pelicans are deeply saddened by the tragic events that occurred on Bourbon Street early on New Year's Day," the joint statement said.

"Out hearts go out to all victims and their families during this difficult time and express our deepest gratitude to the first responders who acted swiftly and bravely on the scene.

"New Orleans is a city built on resilience, and this heartbreaking event reminds us of the importance of coming together to support one another, to honor those affected, and to work toward healing as a community. In times of tragedy, the New Orleans community has always shown extraordinary courage and compassion, and we are certain that this time will be no different."

Ten people were killed and 30 were injured when a pickup truck was intentionally driven through a crowd of pedestrians on Bourbon Street just after 3 a.m. local time on New Year's Day.

The Pelicans are scheduled to play a road game against the Miami Heat on Wednesday night, while the Saints also return to action on the road Sunday against the Tampa Buccaneers.

The Sugar Bowl, which was set for Wednesday at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, is expected to go on as planned with kickoff at 7:45 p.m. local time (8:45 p.m. ET/5:45 p.m. PT). The game between Georgia and Notre Dame is the fourth and final College Football Playoff quarterfinal matchup.

