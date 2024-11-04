Saints fire head coach Dennis Allen after 7th straight loss

Another NFL head coach has been terminated.

The New Orleans Saints fired Dennis Allen on Monday following their loss to the Carolina Panthers, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported and the team later confirmed. After starting the season 2-0, the Saints have lost seven straight games.

Assistant head coach and special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi was named the Saints' interim head coach ahead of their Week 10 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Allen, 52, was hired by the Saints to replace Sean Payton in 2022. He posted a 7-10 record that year, then went 9-8 last season before fading to 2-7 in 2024. This tenure mirrors his first head coaching run with the Raiders, when he was fired in 2014 midway through his third season with the team. He was the Saints' defensive coordinator from 2015-21 under Payton.

The Saints' roster has been decimated by injuries this year, with quarterback Derek Carr missing multiple games before returning to the lineup on Sunday. Tight end Taysom Hill, wide receiver Rashid Shaheed, center Erik McCoy, tackle Ryan Ramczyk, cornerback Marshon Lattimore and cornerback Paulson Adebo have all missed time, as well.

Even with the injuries, it seems as though the loss to the Panthers in Week 9 was the final straw for ownership. The Saints outgained the Panthers by 181 yards, won the turnover and time of possession battles and had 10 more first downs, but fell apart in the closing moments of the 23-22 loss. Receiver Chris Olave suffered a concussion in the game and there was drama on social media with former star Michael Thomas, too.

Allen is the second NFL head coach to be fired this season after the New York Jets fired Robert Saleh on Oct. 8.