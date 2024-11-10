NFL

Referee announces penalty in German to Munich crowd during Giants-Panthers game

Referee Shawn Hochuli showed off his German to the crowd during Sunday's game in Munich.

By Logan Reardon

NBC Universal, Inc.

Everyone is getting in the spirit for the NFL's game in Germany.

That includes referee Shawn Hochuli, who recited a penalty in German to the much-delighted crowd during Sunday's game between the New York Giants and Carolina Panthers.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

Take a look at how he did:

The penalty was a false start against Panthers center Cade Mays late in the first quarter, as Hochuli finished the call in English while the crowd cheered.

This is the third consecutive year that the NFL has made the trip to Germany, and fans are clearly embracing the American sport.

In 2022, Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the first game ever played in the country at Allianz Arena in Munich. The following year, two games were played in Frankfurt at Deutsche Bank Park -- including a victory by Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. The league returned to Munich for 2024, albeit with a less star-studded matchup between two 2-7 teams.

There are no more international games slated for this season, but commissioner Roger Goodell said Sunday that the league hopes to have a record eight games internationally in 2025 -- Spain (for the first time), Mexico City, Brazil, the England, Germany and potentially Ireland (for the first time).

NFL Sep 27, 2023

Looking at the history of NFL international games

NFL Sep 6

Roger Goodell says he would like NFL to have 16 international games per season

NFL May 21

Australia among countries the NFL is scouting to host future games

This article tagged under:

NFL
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate Olympics U.S. & World Politics See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home Sports Washington Commanders
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us