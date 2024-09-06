NFL

Ravens-Chiefs underway following weather delay

The NFL's season opener kicked off more than 20 minutes later than originally scheduled.

By Eric Mullin

NBC Universal, Inc.

NFL fans had to wait a little longer than expected for the first game of the 2024 season.

The start of the league's season opener between the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday night was delayed due to inclement weather in the Kansas City area.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

The game's start time was originally slated for 8:20 p.m. ET before being moved back to 8:40 p.m. The opening kickoff didn't actually come until 8:45 p.m.

Roughly an hour before the initial kickoff time, GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium announced that the venue was in a shelter in place amid heavy rain and lightning in the area.

https://twitter.com/NBCSports/status/1831837442837770523

Players from both teams cleared the field and fans were asked to move to the concourse.

The shelter in place was lifted at around 8 p.m.

NFL

NFL 37 mins ago

How to watch 49ers vs. Jets in Week 1 of 2024 NFL season

Taylor Swift 2 hours ago

How many Chiefs games has Taylor Swift attended?

Where to watch Ravens vs. Chiefs

Ravens-Chiefs is airing on NBC and streaming live on Peacock.

The NFL has introduced a new kickoff rule for the 2024-25 season called the 'Dynamic Kickoff.' Here's what you need to know.

This article tagged under:

NFL
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate Olympics U.S. & World Politics See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home Sports Washington Commanders
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us