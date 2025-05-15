Must-see matchups: Ranking the 10 best games on the schedule for 2025 NFL season

Football fans, rejoice.

The 2025 NFL schedule is here, and now the real fun begins. There's nothing quite like looking through matchups and predicting how each team will do throughout the season, despite the fact that no one can predict breakout stars, surprise results or injuries.

Looking ahead, there are plenty of exciting battles to come -- at least on paper. But what games will be the best? There are 272 to choose from, and of course some will be thrillers and others will be snoozers.

With that in mind, here are 10 games you won't want to miss this season:

10. Denver Broncos at Houston Texans, Week 9

Sunday, Nov. 2, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

Starting off with an underrated game, not many national pundits will have this game circled. But make no mistake, this is full of intriguing storylines.

Two playoff teams from last year? Standout rookie quarterbacks from the last two seasons (Bo Nix vs. C.J. Stroud)? An elite offensive coach (Sean Payton) against an elite defensive coach (DeMeco Ryans)? Check, check, and check. Sign me up.

9. Los Angeles Rams vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, Week 7

Sunday, Oct. 19, 9:30 a.m. ET, NFL Network

Going across the pond for this one, here's a chance to see two-way star Travis Hunter in a standalone window. If you've ever caught yourself dozing off during these early morning London games, the electrifying rookie won't let that happen.

On the other side, Sean McVay's veteran squad is poised to score points in bunches against a young Jacksonville defense.

8. Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions, Week 17

Thursday, Dec. 25, 4:30 p.m. ET, Netflix

Merry Christmas! As a gift, here's an NFC North showdown between two teams that won 14 and 15 games last season.

The Vikings will look a little different this time around with rising second-year quarterback J.J. McCarthy under center — but head coach Kevin O'Connell seems to make anything work in his offense. The Lions, meanwhile, should be rounding into playoff form at this late stage of the season.

7. Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles, Week 1

Thursday, Sept. 4, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC/Peacock

It's a matchup we frequently see in prime time, sure, but this one has some extra juice. The Cowboys will have to watch their division rivals get their Super Bowl rings and raise a banner at Lincoln Financial Field before kicking the season off.

Can the Eagles pick up right where they left off? Or will be the new-look Cowboys, with head coach Brian Schottenheimer and wide receiver George Pickens, spoil Philly's celebration?

6. Chicago Bears at Washington Commanders, Week 6

Monday, Oct. 13, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC

Chicago and Washington played at Northwest Stadium in Week 8 last year in a game that no one would soon forget -- thanks to a Noah Brown touchdown catch on a last-second Hail Mary. The rematch figures to be just as good, with the top two picks from the 2024 draft squaring off.

Caleb Williams should be in a rhythm with new head coach Ben Johnson by this point, and Jayden Daniels has been delivering since his debut.

5. Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills, Week 1

Sunday, Sept. 7, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC/Peacock

Another Week 1 game and another rematch, this time from the postseason. Buffalo ended Baltimore's 2024 season on this field earlier this year.

Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson, who have won the last two MVP awards, are established as two of the league's best quarterbacks. If everything goes according to plan for these teams, this could be another potential playoff preview.

4. Washington Commanders at Kansas City Chiefs, Week 8

Monday, Oct. 27, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC

The first showdown between Patrick Mahomes and Jayden Daniels? You can't miss this one. We could've had this matchup in the Super Bowl last year, but this will do just fine. The Chiefs have retooled their roster after the disappointing loss in February, while the Commanders are building off a storybook 2024 season. On Monday Night Football just before Halloween, we should be in for a treat.

3. Cincinnati Bengals at Buffalo Bills, Week 14

Sunday, Dec. 7, 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX

Wait... Bengals-Bills over Ravens-Bills? That's right. Give me Cincinnati traveling to Buffalo late in the season, with playoff spots potentially on the line.

We were robbed of Joe Burrow playing meaningful football last year, so we're banking on that changing in 2025. There's just something special about December games in Western New York that elevates this matchup above all else.

2. Detroit Lions at Philadelphia Eagles, Week 11

Sunday, Nov. 16, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC/Peacock

The NFC Championship Game that never was. Detroit blew its chance at this matchup last season when it lost in the divisional round to Washington as the No. 1 seed. That gave Philly home-field advantage for the title game, which it obviously used to continue its Super Bowl run.

The Lions should have some extra motivation against the reigning champions in this Sunday Night Football game.

1. Philadelphia Eagles at Kansas City Chiefs, Week 2

Sunday, Sept. 14, 4:25 p.m. ET FOX

It's early in the season, but nothing beats a Super Bowl rematch -- especially with the loser hosting. Kansas City will be raucous for its home-opening at Arrowhead against the team that denied them of a historic three-peat. Both teams will be on extended rest after playing Thursday (Eagles) and Friday (Chiefs) in Week 1, so we should be seeing the best of the best in this Sunday afternoon slot.

The Philadelphia Eagles ended any chance at a Kansas City Chiefs three-peat with a 40-22 victory in Super Bowl LIX.