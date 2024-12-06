NFL

Randy Moss taking time away from ‘Sunday NFL Countdown' as he faces health battle

ESPN said the longtime host and Hall of Fame wide receiver will be away from his on-air duties for "an extended time."

By Staff Reports

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs New York Giants
Simon Bruty/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images

Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss will be taking time away from his on-air duties at ESPN, nearly a week after disclosing that he's facing a serious health issue.

Details of Moss' health condition were not disclosed, but the ESPN football analyst discussed his situation during the Dec. 1 broadcast, where he appeared wearing glasses.

>📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

He pointedly told "all you men" to "get your blood work done and we'll work through it." Moss also shared that he was battling a heath issue in two Instagram posts.

"Pro Football Hall of Famer Randy Moss will step away from Sunday NFL Countdown for an extended time to focus on a personal health challenge," according to statement ESPN released Friday. "He briefly addressed the matter at the start of the show on Dec. 1.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. >Sign up here.

"For nearly a decade, Randy has been an invaluable member of the team, consistently elevating Countdown with his insight and passion. He has ESPN's full report, and we look forward to welcoming him back when he is ready."

Moss, 47, played in the league for 14 seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, Oakland Raiders, New England Patriots, Tennessee Titans and San Francisco 49ers.

NFL

NFL 13 hours ago

Winners, losers as Lions outlast Packers 34-31 on Thursday Night Football

New England Patriots 20 hours ago

Bill Belichick interviewed for North Carolina head coach job: Report

Moss' 156 touchdown catches ranks No. 2 all-time, topped only by Jerry Rice's 197. His receptions were good for 15,292 yards, fourth all-time trailing only Rice (22,895), Larry Fitzgerald (17,492) and Terrell Owens (15,934).

Moss was inducted to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018.

This article tagged under:

NFL
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate Olympics U.S. & World Politics See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home Sports
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us