NFL

Colts, 49ers attempt first onside kicks under new rules

The NFL implemented new changes to the play that were on display Sunday

By Sanjesh Singh

NBC Universal, Inc.

The NFL over the season implemented new kickoff methods and rules to freshen up special teams play.

Among them included a new dynamic kickoff to begin halves or restart play after a score. There was also a change to how onside kicks are utilized.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

Under the new rule, onside kicks are only allowed in the fourth quarter of games and if the team doing it is losing. The losing team additionally must declare it is attempting the onside kick, thus eliminating the surprise factor prior to the rule change.

The Indianapolis Colts were the first team to attempt it in Week 2 against the Green Bay Packers, but the latter recovered it quite easily as Malik Willis led the way to a 16-10 victory.

Shortly after, the San Francisco 49ers tried it against the Minnesota Vikings in their comeback attempt, but it was once again recovered by the winning side.

The NFL has introduced a new kickoff rule for the 2024-25 season called the 'Dynamic Kickoff.' Here's what you need to know.

This article tagged under:

NFL
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate Olympics U.S. & World Politics See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home Sports Washington Commanders
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us