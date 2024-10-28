NFL

Who is playing in NFL's Week 9? Here's the full schedule

Texans-Jets, Lions-Packers and Broncos-Ravens highlight the upcoming slate

By Sanjesh Singh

NBC Universal, Inc.

Week 9 marks the halfway point of the 2024 NFL season as teams sort themselves out in the standings.

Only two teams will be off on their bye: the San Francisco 49ers and Pittsburgh Steelers.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

Thursday Night Football will open the week with C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans at the New York Jets, with Aaron Rodgers and Co. hoping to avoid falling to a drastic 2-7 record.

Eight games will form the early window on Sunday, chief among them being the Dallas Cowboys at the Atlanta Falcons in an NFC battle and the Denver Broncos facing a crucial road test at the Baltimore Ravens.

NFL

NFL power rankings: Where the league stands after Week 8 action

NFL

NFL Week 8 winners and losers: Tight ends celebrate, Bears stunned by Hail Mary

Four games will shape the later window. Two are major divisional battles, as the Detroit Lions will be at the Green Bay Packers, while the Seattle Seahawks will host the Los Angeles Rams.

Sunday Night Football was flexed to the Minnesota Vikings hosting the Indianapolis Colts, with both teams looking to reenter the win column.

Monday Night Football will then conclude the week with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Kansas City Chiefs, the former dealing with injuries to stars and the latter looking to remain the NFL's only unbeaten team.

Here's a look at the full slate:

This article tagged under:

NFL
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate Olympics U.S. & World Politics See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home Sports Washington Commanders
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us