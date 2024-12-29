NFL Week 17 winners and losers: Bucs make a statement, Giants' tank goes wrong

The time between last few weeks of December can be disorienting.

Do I have to work today? Who do I have to visit today? What day of the week is it?!

Football is usually the easiest way to answer that last question, but this year was especially confusing. The NFL held games on Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday before the normal slate of Sunday games on Dec. 29. There weren't as many games as usual on Sunday, but there were still plenty of huge moments as the regular season winds down.

Here are all the winners and losers from Sunday's Week 17 action:

WINNER: Bucs make a statement

Everything went right for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon.

Baker Mayfield and the offense set the tone in a busy first half, while the defense and special teams stepped up late to seal the 48-14 win over the Carolina Panthers. Mayfield had 359 passing yards and five touchdowns, including two to the ageless Mike Evans. The Bucs blocked a punt and J.J. Russell returned it for a touchdown to pile on as the Panthers went scoreless in the second half.

The Bucs do not control their own destiny to make the playoffs, but they'll be rooting hard for the Washington Commanders on Sunday Night Football. If the Atlanta Falcons lose to Washington, Tampa Bay will be in line to clinch the NFC South with a win over the New Orleans Saints in Week 18.

LOSER: Giants can't complete the tank

Fans at MetLife Stadium had some conflicting emotions during the New York Giants' victory.

On one hand, the Giants hadn't won a single home game in 2024. On the other, though, their 45-33 victory over the Indianapolis Colts may have cost them the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Drew Lock scrambled for a touchdown with under three minutes left sealed the deal and capped off a stellar day for the quarterback. He had five total touchdowns (four passes) and 309 passing yards -- with rookie receiver Malik Nabers catching seven passes for 171 yards and two touchdowns.

For the Colts, the loss is devastating even with starting quarterback Anthony Richardson out due to injury. Indy is now officially eliminated from the postseason after falling to 7-9. Joe Flacco had an up-and-down day, with two touchdowns and two interceptions in his fifth start of the year.

WINNER: Eagles run the East

Kenny Pickett? Tanner McKee? It didn't matter for the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

Their backup quarterback started the game and helped get the lead to 24-7 before exiting with a rib injury. Then, Philly's third-string quarterback kept things rolling to lock up a 41-7 victory over the Dallas Cowboys. Pickett and McKee combined to complete 13 of 19 passes for 197 yards and four total touchdowns with starter Jalen Hurts concussed on the sidelines.

The Cowboys, meanwhile, were doomed from the start of this one. Cooper Rush threw an interception on the opening drive, which C.J. Gardner-Johnson returned for a touchdown. Dallas had four turnovers in the game to fall to 7-9, securing its first losing season since 2020.

LOSER: Darren Rizzi's magic runs out

The New Orleans Saints were rejuvenated when interim head coach Darren Rizzi took over. But after winning their first two games under Rizzi, the team has now lost four of five.

Their latest defeat came at the hands of the Las Vegas Raiders, who secured a 25-10 road win in New Orleans on Sunday. Aidan O'Connell was steady in the victory for Las Vegas, with 242 passing yards, two touchdowns and no turnovers. Brock Bowers continued his standout season, setting two rookie receiving records in the win.

The Saints will face the Bucs in Week 18, while the Raiders head home to play the Los Angeles Chargers.

WINNER: Rest for Buffalo

Despite the Kansas City Chiefs clinching the No. 1 seed on Wednesday, it wasn't all bad news for the Buffalo Bills.

The team locked itself into the No. 2 seed with its 40-14 win over the New York Jets on Sunday. That gives Buffalo some flexibility going into the final week of the regular season with nothing on the line. The 13-3 Bills will visit the 3-13 Patriots in New England for Week 18, and that could essentially be used as a bye week before the playoffs begin the following week.

On the other side, the Jets continued to limp toward the finish line of this disappointing season. Aaron Rodgers had one of his worst games of the year, completing 12 of 18 passes with no touchdowns and two interceptions as his team fell behind 40-0 before he was benched. New York (4-12) will wrap up its season against the Dolphins next week.

LOSER: AFC South

It was a bad day (and week) to be a member of the AFC South.

Three of the four teams in the division lost in Week 17, and the only victory came because of a divisional game. The aforementioned Colts suffered the worst loss of the bunch, as their game against the lowly Giants cost them a chance at a playoff spot. The Texans' Christmas loss to the Baltimore Ravens locked them into the AFC's No. 4 seed.

Then there was the matchup between two three-win teams, the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans. Mac Jones' team came out on top 20-13 to move to 4-12, while Titans' three turnovers dropped them to 3-13. With a combined 23 wins on the season so far, the AFC South has locked up being the NFL's worst division.