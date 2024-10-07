If you're a fan of offense, this was the week for you.

Nine teams scored 30-plus points and three games combined for 60 or more. Captain Kirk Cousins threw for a whopping 509 passing yards, Joe Burrow tossed five touchdown passes, the 49ers, for the umpteenth time in the Kyle Shanahan Era, blew a fourth-quarter lead and Jayden Daniels continued his Offensive Rookie of the Year and NFL MVP campaigns.

The best matchups of the week delivered but unfortunately the worst of the worst teams still found their way onto our screens.

Here's where the league stands entering Monday Night Football:

32. Tennessee Titans (Last week: 32)

Record: 1-3 (Bye week)

The backbreaking Will Levis turnovers have become automatic. The viral images afterward have been the highlight of their season.

31. Carolina Panthers (Last week: 31)

Record: 1-4

Andy Dalton makes this team watchable but not by much. Continue to #TankWithPride.

30. New England Patriots (Last week: 30)

Record: 1-4

The NFL's worst offense was as advertised but at least Rhamondre Stevenson didn't fumble! Baby steps.

29. Miami Dolphins (Last week: 27)

Record: 2-3

This offense is borderline unwatchable in its current state. The only thing separating them from the worst of the worst is their backfield. Still plenty of speed.

28. New York Giants (Last week: 28)

Record: 2-3

Daniel Jones cooked without Malik Nabers. Credit where credit is due. Did Tyrone Tracy just become RB1?

Here are five things to know about NFL running back Tyrone Tracy Jr.

27. Jacksonville Jaguars (Last week: 29)

Record: 1-4

Another strong showing from Trevor Lawrence who I was oh-so-close to declaring a bust two weeks ago. I still need to see a lot more but he's playing much, much better these days.

26. Las Vegas Raiders (Last week: 25)

Record: 2-3

The Raiders looked horrendous which probably means they will beat a very good Steelers team next week. No wonder Davante Adams wanted out. It's time to embrace the tank.

25. Cleveland Browns (Last week: 20)

Record: 1-4

Please get off my television screen and never return. It's time you recognize the colossal mistake you made, rip the bandaid off and put in Jameis Winston.

24. Los Angeles Rams (Last week: 21)

Record: 1-4

Kyren Williams can't do it all but he might have no choice to until Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua return.

23. Indianapolis Colts (Last week: 23)

Record: 2-3

Backup quarterback Joe Flacco and the offense put up 34 points without its most important player. The difference between the veteran and a wreckless gunslinging rookie is night and day.

22. Denver Broncos (Last week: 26)

Record: 3-2

Bo Nix is improving after a terrible start to the season and their defense is very, very good. I don't think they're good but they're certainly not bad.

21. Arizona Cardinals (Last week: 22)

Record: 2-3

The second NFC West team in two weeks to stun the 49ers with an epic comeback. Kyler Murray and James Conner gashed an exhausted San Francisco defense while Arizona's defense came away with two massive fourth-quarter takeaways.

20. Los Angeles Chargers (Last week: 19)

Record: 2-2 (Bye week)

Someone needs to step up in the passing game and perhaps that's rookie Ladd McConkey. A much-needed bye for hobbled quarterback Justin Herbert.

19. Cincinnati Bengals (Last week: 18)

Record: 1-4

One of these years we are going to stop counting out Joe Burrow and the Bengals' offense after a slow start to the season. Five touchdowns and almost 400 passing yards against the Ravens' defense is a statement, even in a tough loss.

Bengals center Ted Karras has made it his life mission to help intellectuals with developmental disabilities and support the Village of Merici.

18. New York Jets (Last week: 14)

Record: 2-3

The Vikings' defense is elite but Aaron Rodgers looked B-A-D. I'm not going to throw around the six-letter word that starts with "w" for the future Pro Football Hall of Famer after five games, but he's beginning to look the part.

17. Chicago Bears (Last week: 24)

Record: 3-2

Has Caleb Williams arrived? It sure looks like it. This could be a good offense to pair with an elite defense. However, against Carolina, it's best not to overreact.

16. New Orleans Saints (Last week: 11)

Record: 2-2

Derek Carr looks like he's back to being Derek Carr. Can they re-enter true contender territory with a road win over the defending champs on Monday night?

15. Green Bay Packers (Last week: 15)

Record: 3-2

With Jordan Love back, the Packers once again are a true contender but can they make up ground on the Vikings?

14. Seattle Seahawks (Last week: 13)

Record: 3-2

The smell of fraudulence is worsening by the week. Shut down Seattle's running game and your chances of winning skyrocket.

13. San Francisco 49ers (Last week: 7)

Record: 2-3

A 10-point lead entering the fourth quarter? What could go wrong? Oh yeah, everything. Another inexcusable loss. They've reached their quota for the season. This team reeks of a Super Bowl hangover.

12. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Last week: 12)

Record: 3-2

If the season ended today, Baker Mayfield would be an MVP finalist. What a wild thought that would have been two years ago. A tough loss to a good team but had that Bucky Irving fumble not happened ...

11. Atlanta Falcons (Last week: 17)

Record: 3-2

Kirk Cousins threw for how many yards?! As impressive as this offense looks I still have no idea what they're doing with Bijan Robinson. Throwing the ball 50-plus times a game is not sustainable but for now, something is cooking in the ATL.

10. Pittsburgh Steelers (Last week: 10)

Record: 3-2

The Steelers are going to lead the league in gross, gritty games this season. Most of which should result in wins but sometimes your offense just needs to do more.

9. Dallas Cowboys (Last week: 9)

Record: 3-2

Rico Dowdle is the answer on the ground. They finally have seen the light. Dak Prescott? Well, he was blinded by it. Until he delivered in the clutch. Man was that an ugly win.

8. Washington Commanders (Last week: 16)

Record: 4-1

Jayden Daniels not only is the leading candidate for Offensive Rookie of the Year but he might be the leading candidate for MVP which is absolutely absurd for a rookie quarterback through five weeks. He truly is something special.

7. Philadelphia Eagles (Last week: 8)

Record: 2-2 (Bye week)

The defense might be as big of a liability as last season but the offense has the pieces to keep pace with anyone if healthy.

6. Buffalo Bills (Last week: 4)

Record: 3-2

Josh Allen looked human and when Josh Allen looks this human it likely will result in a loss. It's impossible to be Superman every week.

5. Baltimore Ravens (Last week: 6)

Record: 3-2

Lamar Jackson looked like Lamar Jackson but the Jekyll and Hyde'ing of this defense at home vs. on the road is concerning. All hail the King of the North, Derrick Henry.

4. Houston Texans (Last week: 5)

Record: 4-1

Joe Mixon hurry back because C.J. Stroud can't continue to do it all himself ... Or can he?

3. Detroit Lions (Last week: 3)

Record: 3-1 (Bye week)

Jared Goff and the offense are firing on all cylinders but can the defense hold strong for four quarters? Another big test in Week 6 against Dallas.

2. Minnesota Vikings (Last week: 2)

Record: 5-0

Sam Darnold looked bad, the running game was ineffective and yet they still won thanks to that defense. Darnold is regressing to the mean but it's not proving to be detrimental ... yet.

1. Kansas City Chiefs (Last week: 1)

Record: 4-0

I don't know what sort of voodoo magic they're performing on Rashee Rice's knee but it seems they at least will be without him for the foreseeable future. Can Patrick Mahomes and Co. muster up enough offense?