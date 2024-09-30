We're one quarter through the 2024 NFL season, and the league's true hierarchy is beginning to take shape.

Early surprise contenders are starting to look like pretenders and top teams continue to show their vulnerabilities, while the worst teams continue to be ... terrible. Shocker!

Can the Chiefs' offense overcome the loss of Rashee Rice? Did the vaunted Vikings defense finally show cracks in a near-second half collapse? Are the Bears finally ready to take off?

Here's where the league stands entering the Monday Night Football doubleheader:

32. Tennessee Titans (Last week: 32)

Record: 0-3

The hilarious Will Levis picture of the week has been the highlight of their season so far. They might not have a better chance to notch that first win than against a Dolphins team on their third-string quarterback.

31. Carolina Panthers (Last week: 31)

Record: 1-3

Andy Dalton will allow them to tank with pride. Another watchable week of football from Carolina. They’re doing the bare minimum now.

30. New England Patriots (Last week: 30)

Record: 1-3

It’s Drake Maye time. It’s been Drake Maye time. What are we doing here? This offense is unwatchable.

29. Jacksonville Jaguars (Last week: 29)

Record: 0-4

A step in the right direction for Trevor Lawrence, but he’s not beating the fraud allegations yet. Is it Tank Bigsby time in Duval?

28. New York Giants (Last week: 27)

Record: 1-3

They hung around in a game against the Cowboys, which probably is a knock against the Cowboys more than a compliment to New York. Malik Nabers might break rookie records this season if Daniel Jones continues to force feed him.

27. Denver Broncos (Last week: 28)

Record: 2-2

At one point in the first half, Bo Nix had completed seven passes for negative yards. Truly impressive. This is the worst offense in the league. But … they won?

Denver Broncos running back Tyler Badie was carted off the sidelines after getting a helmet to the back.

26. Miami Dolphins (Last week: 23)

Record: 1-2

They’re down to their third-string quarterback. The vibes are horrible but they have a feckless Titans team this week. A potential gift without Tua Tagovailoa and a few key pieces.

25. Las Vegas Raiders (Last week: 26)

Record: 2-2

The Raiders are so funny. A win over the Ravens was followed by a loss to the Panthers, followed by a win over the Browns. They have that dog in them at the most random times.

24. Chicago Bears (Last week: 25)

Record: 2-2

A fairly clean game from Caleb Williams who is improving by the week. D’Andre Swift heard all the chatter and decided to finally be a good running back.

23. Indianapolis Colts (Last week: 24)

Record: 2-2

Two very different scenarios, but Joe Flacco can do for the Colts what Dalton is doing with the Panthers. Competency at the quarterback position can go a long way.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson was ruled out after a hip injury in the first quarter.

22. Arizona Cardinals (Last week: 21)

Record: 1-3

The defense is going to give up a lot of yards and a lot of points, and the offense only can keep up if all three of Kyler Murray, Marvin Harrison and James Conner are clicking. There will be some high highs and some low lows this season.

21. Los Angeles Rams (Last week: 20)

Record: 1-3

No comeback this week. The offense could continue to look like this until Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua are back. Run, Kyren Williams, run.

20. Cleveland Browns (Last week: 18)

Record: 1-3

It’s Week 4 and every week I've mentioned how disgusting this offense is. A leopard doesn’t change its spots.

19. Los Angeles Chargers (Last week: 19)

Record: 2-2

The defense can hold their own. Ladd McConkey might be Justin Herbert’s only legit weapon through the air, but this offense still is devoid of necessary star power.

18. Cincinnati Bengals (Last week: 22)

Record: 1-3

Nobody expected them to lose to the Panthers and fall to 0-4, right? Right?! A necessary win, but it doesn’t tell us much about who they are.

17. Atlanta Falcons (Last week: 15)

Record: 2-2

When Kirk Cousins isn’t getting it done through the air, it sure would be nice to turn to Bijan Robinson. But the ghost of Arthur Smith won’t allow that to happen.

16. Washington Commanders (Last week: 17)

Record: 3-1

Are the Commanders a playoff … no, that’s silly … Or is it? Man, they look good. I want to believe. I really do.

15. Green Bay Packers (Last week: 14)

Record: 2-2

Was Jordan Love rusty? Yes, he made too many costly mistakes. Were they also playing one of the best defenses in the league? Yup. It’s going to be a dogfight for this division, as evidenced by the second half of this game.

14. New York Jets (Last week: 11)

Record: 2-2

I understand the Broncos’ defense isn’t half bad, but seriously? Nine points is all you could score against them? I still think Aaron Rodgers and Co. will be fine, but they’re not firing on all cylinders yet.

13. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Last week: 16)

Record: 3-1

Just when I think I'm out, they pull me right back in. Baker Mayfield is the Eagles’ Boogeyman. Last week's disaster might have been a blip.

12. Seattle Seahawks (Last week: 13)

Record: 3-0

Their first three games of the season: Broncos, Patriots and the Dolphins second- and third-string quarterbacks. I’m definitely not sold on them, but a win over the Lions on the road would shut me up.

11. New Orleans Saints (Last week: 9)

Record: 2-1

Derek Carr is back to being Derek Carr. They called me a mad man for not crowning them Super Bowl champs after Week 2. They're trending toward good-but-not-great territory.

10. Pittsburgh Steelers (Last week: 10)

Record: 3-1

Again, this offense is just so incredibly meh and when the defense is letting an almost 40-year-old Flacco cook, you might be in trouble.

9. Dallas Cowboys (Last week: 12)

Record: 2-2

Nothing screams “everything is fine” like barely squeaking out a win over the Giants. They seem to be making the switch to Rico Dowdle as RB1, which is the correct move to attempt to revive any semblance of a running game but there still are issues.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Eric Kendricks combined his passion for cars and giving back to the community to support at-risk youth through an automotive education program.

8. Philadelphia Eagles (Last week: 3)

Record: 2-2

This defense might be as big of a liability as it was last season. The offense isn’t the same without its two top receivers. Who would have thought?

7. San Francisco 49ers (Last week: 8)

Record: 2-2

Brock Purdy is a wizard. Fred Warner is a legit DPOY candidate. Both are playing their asses off. They beat a terrible team and the offense sputtered in the second half. Nothing to write home about.

6. Baltimore Ravens (Last week: 7)

Record: 2-2

Lamar Jackson was peak Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry continues to prove he still has a lot left in the tank, but perhaps what was most impressive was that defense returning to form and delivering that performance against a high-powered offense.

5. Houston Texans (Last week: 5)

Record: 3-1

C.J. Stroud and his weapons get it done through the air but this offense is too one-dimensional without Joe Mixon.

4. Detroit Lions (Last week: 4)

Record: 2-1

There’s been something slightly off with Jared Goff and the offense this season but nothing too concerning. Big test on Monday night against Seattle.

3. Buffalo Bills (Last week: 2)

Record: 3-1

Even on an off night, Josh Allen still made jaw-dropping plays but it wasn't enough against a Ravens defense that looks as dominant as it was last season. Buffalo's defense also surrendered ... *checks notes* ... 271 (!!!) rushing yards? That's concerning.

2. Minnesota Vikings (Last week: 6)

Record: 4-0

I want to preface this by saying I think they’re legit, BUT Sam Darnold did show flashes of his old self at inopportune times. The defense let up in the second half and came close to blowing a 21-point lead.

1. Kansas City Chiefs (Last week: 1)

Record: 4-0

Patrick Mahomes might have lost his new favorite weapon for a long time, if not the remainder of the season. They seem to always find ways to get it done but I have a feeling this offense will be tested from here on out.

Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice was carted off the field after colliding with Patrick Mahomes in the first quarter.