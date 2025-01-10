Who could the Chiefs, Lions play in the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs?

Most of the 14-team NFL postseason field will begin play on Wild Card Weekend. But two teams are already in the next round of the playoffs.

The Kansas City Chiefs and Detroit Lions received first-round byes to the Divisional Round as No. 1 seeds in their respective conferences.

Kansas City, aiming to become the first three-peat Super Bowl champion in NFL history, finished atop the AFC for the fourth time in seven years thanks to a 15-2 record. Patrick Mahomes and Co. have made each of the previous six AFC Championship Games, reaching the Super Bowl four times and hoisting the Lombardi Trophy three times.

Detroit isn't nearly as familiar with No. 1 seed status. In fact, the Lions are the NFC's top seed for the first time in franchise history after rolling to a team-record 15 wins.

Detroit just last postseason won two playoff games for the first time since 1957 and made its first NFC Championship Game appearance since 1991. Now, Dan Campbell's team sits just two wins away from its first-ever Super Bowl appearance.

The Detroit Lions completed their historic season facing the Vikings in an NFL-first matchup between two 14-2 teams.

So, who are the potential first playoff opponents for the Lions and Chiefs? Here's a look at how the Divisional Round matchups will take shape:

Do the NFL playoffs reseed teams?

Rather than a bracket format, the NFL reseeds teams following the opening round of the playoffs. That means Kansas City and Detroit will face the lowest-seeded team remaining in their respective conferences.

So, for example, if the No. 7 Denver Broncos upset the No. 2 Buffalo Bills, the Chiefs would host their AFC West foes in the Divisional Round. If Denver loses to Buffalo but the No. 6 Pittsburgh Steelers beat the No. 3 Baltimore Ravens, then Pittsburgh would visit Kansas City.

Who will the Chiefs, Lions play first in the NFL playoffs?

The Chiefs have four potential Divisional Round opponents: the No. 4 Houston Texans, No. 5 Los Angeles Chargers, No. 6 Steelers and No. 7 Broncos. The lowest seed to advance from that group of teams will face the two-time defending Super Bowl champs.

The Lions, meanwhile, will face the lowest-seeded team remaining between the No. 4 Los Angeles Rams, No. 5 Minnesota Vikings, No. 6 Washington Commanders and No. 7 Green Bay Packers.

When is the NFL Divisional Round 2025?

The Divisional Round will take place Saturday, Jan. 18, and Sunday, Jan. 19.

