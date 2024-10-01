Who will be the NFL's last undefeated team in 2024?

The 1972 Miami Dolphins can turn their attention to two teams.

The Kansas City Chiefs and Minnesota Vikings were the only franchises to make it through September unscathed and stand at 4-0.

Kansas City is off and running in its chase for a third straight Super Bowl, though the team has not exhibited much dominance. The team has won its four games thus far by a combined 20 points, most recently beating the Los Angeles Chargers 17-10 on the road.

Minnesota, meanwhile, has been one of the biggest surprises of the early 2024 season. Sam Darnold leads the NFL with 11 passing touchdowns through four weeks, and the Vikings followed up their Week 1 drubbing of the New York Giants with three straight wins over teams that made last year's playoffs.

While the Chiefs and Vikings are off to strong starts, their kind of early regular season success has not translated into a championship in nearly two decades. The 2006 Indianapolis Colts were the last team to hold the title of last undefeated team and win the Super Bowl in the same season.

It's been especially tough over the last 10 seasons. Five teams went on to lose the Super Bowl, but no other teams with the "last undefeated" title made it to the divisional round.

Year Team Started Finished 2023 Philadelphia Eagles 5-0 11-6; lost wild card round 2023 San Francisco 49ers 5-0 12-5; lost Super Bowl 2022 Philadelphia Eagles 8-0 14-3; lost Super Bowl 2021 Arizona Cardinals 7-0 11-6; lost wild card round 2020 Pittsburgh Steelers 11-0 12-4; lost wild card round 2019 San Francisco 49ers 8-0 13-3; lost Super Bowl 2019 New England Patriots 8-0 12-4; lost wild card round 2018 Los Angeles Rams 8-0 13-3; lost Super Bowl 2017 Kansas City Chiefs 5-0 10-6; lost wild card round 2016 Minnesota Vikings 5-0 8-8; missed playoffs 2015 Carolina Panthers 14-0 15-1; lost Super Bowl 2014 Philadelphia Eagles 3-0 10-6; missed playoffs 2014 Cincinnati Bengals 3-0 10-5-1; lost wild card 2014 Arizona Cardinals 3-0 11-5; lost wild card

Which team will earn the title of last undefeated team in 2024? And does anyone have a chance to join the 1972 Dolphins and 2007 New England Patriots as the only teams to complete a perfect regular season?

Let's examine the outlook for the Chiefs and Vikings.

Kansas City Chiefs' upcoming schedule

The Chiefs have already been in the primetime spotlight twice this season, and that's not slowing down anytime soon. The team has six more standalone games on its schedule, including two Monday Night Football matchups and an afternoon Christmas Day game.

The two-time defending Super Bowl champs will play on Monday Night Football in Week 5 before heading into their bye. From there, they will play perhaps their toughest game of the season, as they will hit the road to play the San Francisco 49ers in a rematch of Super Bowl LVIII.

Entering Week 5, the Chiefs have the 10th-hardest remaining schedule in the NFL.

Week 5: vs. New Orleans Saints (Monday Night Football)

Week 6: Bye

Week 7: at San Francisco 49ers

Week 8: at Las Vegas Raiders

Week 9: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Monday Night Football)

Week 10: vs. Denver Broncos

Week 11: at Buffalo Bills

Minnesota Vikings' upcoming schedule

The Vikings are taking their undefeated record across the Atlantic for Week 5.

The team will face the New York Jets in London before heading on its bye. From there, Minnesota will return home to host the Detroit Lions before visiting the Los Angeles Rams on a short week. The team also has an unusual three-game road trip in November.

The Vikings could very well lose one -- or both -- of their next two games, but when it comes to their overall playoff hopes, they have the sixth-easiest schedule the rest of the way.