The Pittsburgh Steelers are headed to Dublin.

The NFL announced its latest expansion of international football will land in Ireland this fall with the six-time Super Bowl champion franchise playing a team that will be named later.

Croke Park will host the regular season contest that does not have a date or time yet.

The NFL is coming to Ireland in 2025! 🇮🇪



To register your interest for tickets: https://t.co/vojUO4cSYC pic.twitter.com/GrkeflgC5P — NFL UK & Ireland (@NFLUKIRE) February 7, 2025

Ar Aghaidh Linn 🇮🇪☘️



The NFL is coming to Dublin, Ireland and the @steelers are the designated team! pic.twitter.com/kpAemsOUvc — NFL UK & Ireland (@NFLUKIRE) February 7, 2025

The Steelers are coming off a 10-7 campaign in which they made the NFL playoffs before falling to the division-rival Baltimore Ravens.

This is a developing story.