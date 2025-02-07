NFL News

NFL announces Steelers to play first-ever game in Ireland

Ireland is the latest European country to host a regular season NFL game, joining England and Germany

By Steve Coulter

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are headed to Dublin.

The NFL announced its latest expansion of international football will land in Ireland this fall with the six-time Super Bowl champion franchise playing a team that will be named later.

Croke Park will host the regular season contest that does not have a date or time yet.

The Steelers are coming off a 10-7 campaign in which they made the NFL playoffs before falling to the division-rival Baltimore Ravens.

This is a developing story.

This article tagged under:

NFL NewsNFL
