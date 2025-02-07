The Pittsburgh Steelers are headed to Dublin.
The NFL announced its latest expansion of international football will land in Ireland this fall with the six-time Super Bowl champion franchise playing a team that will be named later.
Croke Park will host the regular season contest that does not have a date or time yet.
The NFL is coming to Ireland in 2025! 🇮🇪— NFL UK & Ireland (@NFLUKIRE) February 7, 2025
To register your interest for tickets: https://t.co/vojUO4cSYC pic.twitter.com/GrkeflgC5P
We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.
Ar Aghaidh Linn 🇮🇪☘️— NFL UK & Ireland (@NFLUKIRE) February 7, 2025
The NFL is coming to Dublin, Ireland and the @steelers are the designated team! pic.twitter.com/kpAemsOUvc
The Steelers are coming off a 10-7 campaign in which they made the NFL playoffs before falling to the division-rival Baltimore Ravens.
This is a developing story.