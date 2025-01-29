It’s a question Roger Goodell gets when he’s in London: Would the NFL stage a Super Bowl internationally?

The usual answer is that America’s biggest sporting event is reserved for cities that have NFL franchises. But as the commissioner noted in October, “things change. It wouldn’t surprise me at all if that happens one day.”

As the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles get set to square off in the Super Bowl in New Orleans on Feb. 9, here’s a look at some key factors and possible venues if the league were to take its marquee event abroad in a bid to take the game to a truly global audience.

When?

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

It wouldn't be anytime soon.

Super Bowl locations are set through 2028. And for international priorities, league officials are focused on increasing the number of regular-season games played abroad. Eight is the maximum number of league-operated games per season, but they want to double that soon. This season, Brazil joined the list of countries to host a regular-season game. Spain is next. Ireland and Australia have been identified, and the league is considering the United Arab Emirates, too.

Times zones, weather worries, America first?

Viewers — and advertisers — are accustomed to the 6:30 p.m. ET kickoff, but with London five hours ahead and cities in Spain and Germany six hours ahead that would require flexibility on both sides. A game in Mexico City or Brazil would be easier from that perspective.

Europe in February can be dreary weather-wise, but Real Madrid’s newly-renovated Santiago Bernabeu Stadium has a retractable roof. Even considering outdoor stadiums, Europe is the fastest-warming continent. The UK had its warmest February on record last year and was wetter than average, and Germany’s weather service said the 2023-24 winter was the country’s third-warmest and also one of the wettest.

Goodell’s comments in London also preceded the U.S. presidential election. President Donald Trump, who tried to buy the Buffalo Bills in 2014, has weighed in on NFL topics in the past.

While U.S. cities are willing to bend to the NFL’s considerable demands for Super Bowl week, their foreign counterparts may be less accommodating. In Europe, local governments are less likely to have the financial autonomy to underwrite a huge event, said Stefan Szymanski, a University of Michigan professor of sport management.

“It’s also not clear why the NFL would wish to forego the much greater level of interest here in the US," Szymanski added. "I think it would have to be far more popular in Europe for this to make any sense. But maybe one day.”

A look at some potential hosts:

The NFL has hosted games internationally for almost two decades.

Azteca Stadium, Mexico City

Pros: Time zone, proximity to U.S., weather. Azteca has hosted five regular-season NFL games, including the first one held outside the United States. Cool history — both Pele and Maradona won a World Cup at Azteca, site of the “Hand of God” goal by Maradona.

Cons: Altitude. It is 7,200 feet above sea level (2,000 higher than any NFL stadium) Do you want to see players gasping for air by halftime? Not to mention thousands of American fans aren’t traveling for a cardio workout. An NFL game in 2018 was pulled from Azteca on short notice because of field conditions.

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

Pros: Basically, brand new and custom built with the NFL in mind, it boasts state-of-the-art infrastructure, dedicated NFL locker rooms and field. It has hosted games since 2019 and has a long-term contract with the league. Spurs chairman Daniel Levy got the stadium built and would be a key partner for such a big event.

Cons: Time zone, weather, capacity (under 63,000).

Wembley Stadium, London

Pros: Wembley is the NFL's “OG” in Europe. It hosted the first regular-season game played outside North America — a mudfest between the New York Giants and Miami Dolphins in 2007, and it annually hosts a Jacksonville Jaguars game. At 86,000-plus capacity, it’s significantly bigger than Tottenham. Jaguars owner Shad Khan tried to buy the stadium from the English Football Association in 2018.

Cons: Time zone, weather.

Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, Madrid

Pros: Home of Real Madrid soccer club, Bernabeu has a retractable roof, so no weather worries. Like Tottenham, there’s a retractable soccer field that makes way for an American football field underneath. In 2025, the stadium will host the NFL’s first-ever regular-season game in Spain. Real Madrid said the deal is for several years. Stadium capacity is more than 78,000.

Cons: Time zone.

Camp Nou, Barcelona

Pros: A rebuilt Camp Nou with a capacity of 104,000 would offer the NFL the chance to stage the biggest Super Bowl ever. The record attendance is 103,985 at the Rose Bowl in 1980. Like Madrid, Barcelona also brings global brand power. Mediterranean climate. The league has already spoken to Barcelona about a regular-season game.

Cons: Not in the NFL rotation yet. Time zone.

Olympic Stadium, Berlin

Pros: The NFL has been eyeing a return to Berlin for years. “Olympiastadion” will host its first regular-season game in 2025 as part of a multiyear deal that involves the cooperation of the Berlin Senate. Playing in the capital likely gives Olympic Stadium an advantage over other German cities. Capacity is just over 74,000.

Cons: Time zone, weather.

Stade de France, Paris

Pros: A Super Bowl week amid iconic monuments and museums in the French capital might entice even some skeptics. Capacity is 80,000.

Cons: The league and the stadium operators have discussed a regular-season game, but it hasn’t happened yet because of uncertainty over the lease. Time zone, weather.

Croke Park, Dublin

Pros: One of the largest stadiums in Europe with capacity over 86,000. Dublin's proven ability to handle hordes of Americans who arrive each August for college football, though those games are at the smaller Aviva Stadium.

Cons: Not in the NFL rotation yet, time zone, weather.

Maracana Stadium, Rio de Janeiro

Pros: Kickoff time. Enticing for traveling fans just weeks before Carnival. Capacity is 78,000.

Cons: Not in the NFL rotation — Goodell has named Rio as a likely host but hasn't specified a venue. Sao Paolo's Corinthians Arena is too small. Might be too hot? February is Rio's hottest month with the average daily maximum temperature of 86 degrees and high humidity. The highest temperature at kickoff of a Super Bowl was in 1973 when it was 84 degrees.