Winners, losers from Round 1 of 2025 NFL Draft: Shedeur Sanders, Giants on list

The first round of the 2025 NFL Draft is in the books, and multiple surprises ensued.

As expected, the Tennessee Titans went with Miami product Cam Ward at No. 1 overall to be their new QB1 after Will Levis failed to impress.

After trades were heavily teased within the early picks, the Jacksonville Jaguars jumped to No. 2 to land WR/CB hybrid Travis Hunter, with the Cleveland Browns stepping back to No. 5, among other pick additions.

The New York Giants then made two key selections that could very well benefit their future, one player on each side of the ball.

Another key story involved Shedeur Sanders, who is still on the draft board after several teams opted not to take him. The Giants, New Orleans Saints and Pittsburgh Steelers were among the quarterback-needy franchises, but all went elsewhere.

Let's analyze the first round of the further with winners and losers:

WINNER: Raiders get their RB1

Las Vegas has long needed an identity, a reason for its fans to push the team forward. It took a step in the right direction with the pick of Ashton Jeanty at No. 6 overall. The Boise State running back did not win the Heisman last season but was a top pick to lift it. Nonetheless, Jeanty joins Pete Carroll, Geno Smith and Co. in what's expected to be a new-look Raiders team. It's unclear how competitive Las Vegas will be in a tight AFC West, but Jeanty pushes the needle toward the playoffs -- and that's what the franchise needs more of.

Ashton Jeanty, a 2025 NFL Draft prospect, discusses the significance of being compared to Dallas Cowboys legend Emmitt Smith, and names the running backs who have influenced his game.

LOSER: Trades

As aforementioned, trades were heavily teased to shake up the NFL draft. One NFL source even told ESPN's Adam Schefter to "expect explosives" within the top 10. But all the hype just ended up with the Jaguars-Browns trade, as it saw Colorado prospect Hunter head to Florida rather than Ohio. Trades became more apparent toward the last 10 picks of the round, but it didn't live up to the hype as expected.

WINNER: Giants add two potential cornerstones

New York, like Las Vegas, has also been missing an identity dating back to the Eli Manning days. But the Giants switched the flip and took Penn State EDGE Abdul Carter at No. 3 to bolster their defensive line, while also trading back into the first round with the Houston Texans to grab Jaxson Dart at No. 25. Dart, like Manning, is also an Ole Miss product, so one similarity is there. But Dart needs more polishing over the years, with Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston also in the QB room.

LOSER: Bears' TE1 choice

After the Bears collapsed last season before the campaign even ended, lots of talk surrounded Caleb Williams and the offense. Do they need more offensive lineman? Or better weapons for Williams? Chicago opted for a tight end, making Colston Loveland of Michigan its pick at No. 14 overall. While Loveland has potential, arguably the best tight end in this class was Penn State's Tyler Warren. Warren went four picks later to the Indianapolis Colts, so there will be comparisons to come.

WINNER: Offensive linemen

The past few years have seen offensive linemen play come into scrutiny with quarterbacks of all talents struggling in different scenarios. Eight teams bolstered their quarterback protection by adding to the line:

LOSER: Shedeur Sanders

Sanders before the draft posted on social media: "I'm built for whatever today my bring." After being touted as a potential top-10 -- even high as top five -- pick, Sanders, the son of Deion "Prime" Sanders, did not hear his name called in a stunning twist of events. The reason for Sanders' fall is not explicitly known, but the 23-year-old can either use this moment as fuel or falter. A video posted on social media indicates it could be the former, as he will have eyes on him wherever he ends up.

Shedeur Sanders response to not getting Drafted in the First Round 👀



“We all didn’t expect this…Just more fuel to the fire”



“Tomorrow is the day, We going to be happy regardless”



🎥 : @DeionSandersJr pic.twitter.com/D2IEsZiGai — We Coming 🦬 (@SkoBuffsGoBuffs) April 25, 2025

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders discusses how his father, Deion Sanders, has helped him focus on being a better person on and off the field.