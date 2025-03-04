The New York Jets are continuing to reshape their roster.

Davante Adams is the latest casualty, as the team reportedly will release the star wide receiver ahead of free agency next week. ESPN's Adam Schefter and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the news.

The Jets will save $29.9 million in salary cap space by cutting Adams, who had no guaranteed money left on his contract.

Adams, 32, was traded to the Jets for a third-round pick (No. 73 overall in 2025) in October. He played 11 games with the team, where he reunited with quarterback Aaron Rodgers, his teammate with the Green Bay Packers from 2014 to 2021. Their connection wasn't as productive in New York, as the team posted a 3-8 record with Adams in the lineup.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

By releasing Adams, the Jets' new coach and general manager duo of Aaron Glenn and Darren Mougey continues to clean house. They announced last month that Rodgers would not return in 2025.

Despite his age and declining numbers, Adams will be one of the top targets on the market as free agent negotiations can begin on Monday, March 10. Because he was cut (and his contract did not expire), Adams is immediately eligible to negotiate and sign with any team once his release is finalized.

Adams has five straight 1,000-yard seasons and nine straight years with more than 70 receptions. He was First-Team All-Pro three times (2020-22), twice with the Packers and then with the Las Vegas Raiders.

It's unclear which teams might pursue Adams just yet, but Rapoport suggested two possible scenarios. First, there's always the option that Adams follows Rodgers to wherever the former MVP quarterback goes. If that doesn't materialize, Rapoport said that "the pull of being on the West Coast is very real." Adams is from California and went to Fresno State.

The Jets will now enter free agency and the draft with needs at quarterback and wide receiver as Rodgers and Adams are set to play elsewhere in 2025.