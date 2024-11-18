AT&T Stadium

Metal falls from AT&T Stadium roof hours before Cowboys play Texans

No injuries were reported and there has been no mention of a delay to the Monday Night Football game

By Lucy Ladis

NBC Universal, Inc.

The sky is falling at AT&T Stadium.

While opening the roof before the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans game on Monday night, a piece of metal came loose and fell to the field.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

Additional small debris fell and no injuries were reported.

On X, AT&T Stadium posted a video of the roof open but did not mention the falling debris.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

A representative of the Dallas Cowboys told NBC 5 that the incident is being reviewed and a decision regarding the ability to re-open the roof will be made when possible.

There has been no mention of a game delay or other safety concerns.

This article tagged under:

AT&T Stadium
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate Olympics U.S. & World Politics See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home Sports Washington Commanders
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us