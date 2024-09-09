3 takeaways as Lions hold off Rams in overtime on Sunday Night Football

Matthew Stafford and Jared Goff did not partake in preseason. They were pushed to overtime on Sunday Night Football in Week 1.

In the end, the Lions received the ball first and running back David Montgomery carried the team to a pivotal 26-20 win.

Detroit led 17-3 early in the third quarter but eventually lost momentum as Los Angeles stormed back and took a 20-17 advantage with two minutes to go. But the Lions responded with a late field goal to force the extra period.

Let's analyze the game further with three takeaways:

Jared Goff will need to improve

Goff proved last season he can be dominant in dome environments, and the Lions this season have plenty of such games. But at home in Week 1 he showed he's still rusty after not playing in the preseason. The 29-year-old completed 18 of 28 passes for 217 yards, one touchdown and one pick, with Jameson Williams' 52-yard score standing out.

Montgomery helped Goff with 91 rushing yards on 17 carries and a score, with the Lions' overtime possession being the primary source of his numbers. Detroit's defense got off to a strong start, so Goff will need to parallel that soon.

Cooper Kupp can still be WR1

Second-year wideout Puka Nacua had four catches for 35 yards before being carted off with a knee injury. It's not yet known how serious the injury is, but it provided a platform for Kupp to exhibit he can still be a legit WR1.

Nacua took over that role last season as Kupp dealt with injuries, but the latter recorded hefty numbers in the loss. The 31-year-old hauled in 14 catches for 110 yards and a touchdown, while Tyler Johnson and Colby Parkinson combined for nine catches.

Stafford himself threw for 317 yards on 34 of 49 completions for a touchdown and a pick.

Alex Anzalone could be in for a major season

Anzalone, 29, has put up big numbers in previous campaigns but he looked to be at a whole new level Sunday. The Florida product recorded a game-high 13 tackles (10 solo) to go with three tackles for a loss.

He started the game on fire and set the tone, which continued throughout the game. If he can maintain those types of performances, he could be in for better recognition when the season ends. The former New Orleans Saint does not yet have any NFL accolades to his name.

