Lions' Aidan Hutchinson appears to suffer severe leg injury vs. Cowboys

A stellar evening quickly went downhill for the Detroit Lions.

Up 34-6 on the road against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 6, Lions star defender Aidan Hutchinson was carted off with what appeared to be a severe leg injury.

Early in the third quarter, Hutchinson recorded his first sack of the game on Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, but appeared to have his left leg buckle awkwardly in the process.

The Lions shortly after ruled the star out with a lower leg injury.

#Lions Injury Update:



DL Aidan Hutchinson, Lower Leg, Out — Detroit Lions PR (@LionsPR) October 13, 2024

Players from both teams were visibly distraught following the moment, coming up to show Hutchinson support as he was carted off.

Before being carted off, players from both teams came over to show Aidan Hutchinson some love 🙏 pic.twitter.com/P5Ne4SI8iQ — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 13, 2024

Hutchinson, 24, entered the game with a league-leading 6.5 sacks on the season four games in, with Detroit coming off a bye week. He was the No. 2 overall pick in 2022 by Detroit.

The Michigan product made the 2023 Pro Bowl after recording a career-high 11.5 sacks, and was key to the Lions' ascension in the NFC under head coach Dan Campbell.

Detroit, expected to contend again this season, has more blockbuster games left on its schedule, including the Houston Texans (Week 10), Buffalo Bills (Week 15) and San Francisco 49ers (Week 17) in an NFC Championship Game rematch, among others.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for more updates...