Houston Texans' Kris Boyd shoves coach after penalty on opening kickoff

The cornerback pushed special teams coordinator Frank Ross during the Texans' divisional round playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

By Mike Gavin

Kris Boyd
Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Houston Texans cornerback Kris Boyd delivered a hard hit early in Saturday's playoff game. Only problem was it was against his own coach.

Boyd shoved special teams coordinator Frank Ross on the sideline after the opening kickoff of the Texans' divisional round matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Boyd was penalized on the opening kickoff after he tackled and stripped the ball from the Chiefs' Nikko Remigio, who had returned it 63 yards. Boyd, in celebration, took off his helmet and threw it while running toward the Houston sideline, seemingly unaware that the ball had been recovered by the Chiefs. He received an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, which advanced the Chiefs to the Texans' 13-yard line.

Boyd and Ross then appeared to exchange words, leading to the shove.

The return and penalty helped set up a 32-yard field goal by Harrison Butker that gave the Chiefs an early 3-0 lead. Boyd was back on the field for the Texans' kickoff return. Houston responded with a drive that was capped with game-tying 30-yard field goal by Ka'imi Fairbairn.

The 28-year-old Boyd, a seventh round pick in 2019 by the Minnesota Vikings, is in his first season with the Texans. He played in all 17 games during the regular season, recording eight tackles and a fumble recovery.

The NFL playoffs are underway and the Divisional Round is set. Here's what you need to know as eight teams look to get one game closer to the Super Bowl.

This article tagged under:

NFL
