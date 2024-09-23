Social media reacts to Justin Simmons intercepting Patrick Mahomes for the sixth time

Justin Simmons has caught more passes than most from Patrick Mahomes.

Only difference is he has never played for the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Atlanta Falcons safety intercepted Mahomes on Sunday for the sixth time of his career, the most of one active player against another. Simmons picked off a pass in the end zone that was intended for tight end Noah Gray with just under three minutes remaining in the first quarter.

Simmons, a former All-Pro for the Denver Broncos who faced the Chiefs twice a season, signed a one-year deal with the Falcons as a free agent in the offseason. But even with the uniform change, he remains Mahomes' kryptonite.

He has now intercepted Mahomes in four straight games that the two have played against one another. No other player in the NFL has intercepted Mahomes more than twice in his career.

Mahomes has 67 career interceptions in the regular season, with Simmons accounting for nearly 10 percent of the picks.

Who is Justin Simmons?

Simmons is a 30-year-old safety for the Atlanta Falcons who has been named All-Pro four times in his career.

When was Justin Simmons drafted?

Simmons, a Boston College product, was drafted in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos.

How many interceptions does Justin Simmons have?

Simmons has 31 interceptions over his nine-year career. He had a league-high six interceptions in 2022.

How many games has Justin Simmons played against Patrick Mahomes?

Simmons has faced the Chiefs 16 times, with Mahomes starting in 12 of those games, including Sunday's matchup.

How many times has Justin Simmons intercepted Patrick Mahomes?

Simmons now has six career interceptions against Mahomes. Four of those picks have come in the red zone, with two being in the end zone. Here are each of Simmons' interceptions against Mahomes...