Bengals QB Joe Burrow is most recent pro athlete to be victim of home burglary

Cincinnati Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow's Ohio home was burglarized this week, the most recent high-profile athlete to be the victim of such crime.

The quarterback's home in Anderson Township was broken into between Sunday afternoon and Monday night, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.

The incident was reported about 11 p.m. Monday, an incident report indicates. Burrow and his teammates were in Arlington, Texas, Monday night taking on the Dallas Cowboys, a game the Bengals won.

Officials said in the report that a woman who works for Burrow told deputies that when she arrived at the home in the Cincinnati suburb, she discovered that a bedroom window was shattered and the room had been ransacked. The report stated that Burrow was out of town and could not provide details of what may have been taken.

The woman, however, provided deputies with a "non detailed itemization of what items were possibly missing," the report said. Deputies also contacted neighbors looking for possible surveillance footage that could identify any suspects.

A representative for Burrow and the Bengals did not immediately respond to requests for comment Tuesday.

Burrow joins a growing list of high-profile athletes, including Kansas City Chiefs Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes, who have reported home break-ins in recent months.

The NFL and the NBA have issued warnings to their athletes about “well-organized, sophisticated” transnational crime rings and urged the players to safeguard valuables and be mindful about publicly sharing any information about their whereabouts, homes and luxury items they might own.

The FBI said last month it was collaborating with local law enforcement agencies to determine whether a recent cluster of burglaries at the homes of professional athletes was connected to a transnational crime ring.

Authorities have not determined whether the Burrow's break-in was related.

In October, the homes of Mahomes and Kelce were burglarized only hours apart, authorities and police reports said. The reports were made about the time the Chiefs were playing a home game.

Officers were dispatched to Mahomes’ house in Belton, Missouri, shortly after midnight Oct. 6, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office. A report did not specify whether anything was taken.

Kelce’s home, which is about 10 miles away, in Leawood, Kansas, was broken in to the next day. Twenty-thousand dollars was taken, according to a police report obtained by NBC affiliate KSHB of Kansas City.

Athletes from other professional sports also recently had their homes broken into.

Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis posted a video on Instagram on Nov. 3 saying “prized possessions” were stolen from his home during his team’s game the previous day.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune also reported in September that thieves broke into the home of Minnesota Timberwolves guard Mike Conley Jr. while he was at a Minnesota Vikings game.

