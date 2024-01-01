NFL

How to watch Steelers-Ravens, Texans-Colts in Week 18 of 2023 NFL season

Here's what to know for two important AFC clashes

By Brendan Brightman

In the last NFL Saturday of the regular season, three teams will try to make the playoffs and one team will hope no one gets injured.

With the Baltimore Ravens locked into the No. 1 seed in the AFC, John Harbaugh's squad will not have much to play for as they take on the Pittsburgh Steelers, who could land a wild card spot with a win.

For Indianapolis and Houston, both teams are 9-7 and looking for a win to make the playoffs either via a wild-card spot or by taking the AFC South title (depending on if the 9-7 Jacksonville Jaguars win on Sunday).

Here's everything you need to know to enjoy the upcoming NFL Saturday:

What time is the Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens game?

The game will kickoff at 4:30 p.m. ET at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Md.

How to watch Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens

The game will be broadcast on ESPN and ABC. The game will also be streamed on ESPN+.

What time is the Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts game?

The two teams will begin play at 8:15 p.m. ET at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind.

How to watch Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts?

The game will also air on ESPN, ABC and ESPN+.

