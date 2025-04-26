How to watch Rounds 4 through 7 in Day 3 of 2025 NFL Draft: Start time, TV, more

The final day of the 2025 NFL Draft is coming up.

Among the highlights in Round 2 were the Cleveland Browns stacking up with UCLA linebacker Carson Schwesinger and Ohio State running back Quinshon Judkins within the first four picks.

The Chicago Bears brought in another wideout for Caleb Williams, picking Missouri's Luther Burden III. The Los Angeles Chargers took a similar route, taking Mississippi wideout Tre Harris to help Justin Herbert.

Two quarterbacks came off the board toward the end of Round 3 -- but not Colorado's Shedeur Sanders. The Seattle Seahawks picked Alabama's Jalen Milroe while the Browns brought in Oregon's Dillon Gabriel.

So, when will Round 4 start and how can you watch until Round 7? Here's everything to know:

When is Round 4 of the 2025 NFL Draft?

The third and final day of the draft is Saturday, April 26.

What time does Round 4 of the 2025 NFL Draft start?

Round 4 will start at 12 p.m. ET, 9 a.m. PT.

How to watch Day 3 of the 2025 NFL Draft on television

Rounds 4 through 7 will be broadcast on NFL Network, ESPN and ABC.

How to stream Day 3 of the 2025 NFL Draft online

Rounds 4 through 7 will be streaming on NFL Network, NFL+, ESPN and ABC.

Has Shedeur Sanders been drafted?

No, Sanders remains on the board after being passed on the first two days. Quarterbacks Cam Ward (Tennessee Titans), Jaxson Dart (New York Giants), Tyler Shough (New Orleans Saints), Jalen Milroe (Seattle Seahawks) and Dillon Gabriel (Cleveland Browns) have all went before the Colorado star.

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders discusses how his father, Deion Sanders, has helped him focus on being a better person on and off the field.