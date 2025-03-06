From 1962 to 2024, here's every trade for the No. 1 pick in NFL draft history

The Tennessee Titans are on the clock -- for now.

With still over a month before the draft begins, there is plenty of time for the first pick to change hands. It wouldn't be the first time that the top selection is on the move, too.

In fact, there have been 17 trades involving the No. 1 pick, either well before draft night, on draft night or soon afterward. That includes the last two years. Could it happen again in 2025?

Here's a look back at all the trades involving the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft:

1. 2024

Carolina Panthers received: 2023 No. 1 pick (Bryce Young)

Chicago Bears received: DJ Moore, 2023 first-round pick (No. 9, Darnell Wright), 2023 second-round pick (No. 61, traded again for Tyrique Stevenson), 2024 first-round pick (No. 1 overall, Caleb Williams) and 2025 second-round pick (became No. 39)

The top pick in 2024 was traded a year ahead of time, and no one even knew it. When the Bears traded the No. 1 pick in 2023 to the Panthers, Carolina sent back its 2024 first-rounder -- which became the No. 1 pick after the Panthers went 2-15. Chicago selected USC quarterback Caleb Williams with the pick.

2. 2023

Chicago Bears received: WR DJ Moore, 2023 first-round pick (No. 9, Darnell Wright), 2023 second-round pick (No. 61; subsequently traded, Brenton Strange), 2024 first-round pick (became No. 1 overall, Caleb Williams) and 2025 second-round pick (became No. 39)

Carolina Panthers received: 2023 No. 1 pick (Bryce Young)

The Bears dealt the top pick to the Panthers, who used the selection on Alabama quarterback Bryce Young. This trade obviously backfired for Carolina when Young struggled as a rookie and the Chicago got a ransom of picks. Young, though, improved in his second season -- so the trade could still be salvageable.

3. 2016

Tennessee Titans received: 2016 first-round pick (No. 15; subsequently traded, Corey Coleman), 2016 second-round pick (No. 43, Austin Johnson), 2016 second-round pick (No. 45, Derrick Henry), 2016 third-round pick (No. 76; subsequently traded, Shon Coleman), 2017 first-round pick (No. 5, Corey Davis) and 2017 third-round pick (No. 100, Jonnu Smith)

Los Angeles Rams (then St. Louis) received: 2016 No. 1 pick (Jared Goff), 2016 fourth-round pick (No. 113; subsequently traded, Nick Kwiatkoski) and 2016 sixth-round pick (No. 177, Temarrick Hemingway)

The Titans were in this position nine years ago and came away with a haul of picks. They moved all the way back to No. 15 but received a future first, two seconds and two thirds -- including the pick that became Derrick Henry. The Rams, meanwhile, had a solid run with Goff before eventually moving on and winning a Super Bowl.

4. 2004

Los Angeles Chargers (then San Diego) received: Philip Rivers (No. 4 pick in 2004), 2004 third-round pick (No. 65, Nate Kaeding), 2005 first-round pick (No. 12, Shawne Merriman), 2005 fifth-round pick (No. 144; subsequently traded, Jerome Collins)

New York Giants received: Eli Manning (No. 1 pick in 2004)

When Eli Manning refused to play for the San Diego Chargers, he was traded to the New York Giants on draft night. The Chargers made out well, with essentially two first-round picks (Rivers and Merriman), plus a future third- and fifth-rounder.

5. 2001

Los Angeles Chargers (then San Diego) received: Tim Dwight, 2001 first-round pick (No. 5, LaDainian Tomlinson), 2001 third-round pick (No. 67, Tay Cody) and a 2002 second-round pick (No. 48, Reche Caldwell).

Atlanta Falcons received: 2001 No. 1 pick (Michael Vick)

This one worked out well for both sides. Atlanta got its franchise quarterback, while San Diego got a generational running back. The extra picks that the Chargers received never panned out, including the veteran Dwight and the other two future picks.

6. 1997

New York Jets received: 1997 first-round pick (No. 6; subsequently traded, Walter Jones), 1997 third-round pick (No. 67; subsequently traded, Dan Neil), 1997 fourth-round pick (No. 102, Terry Day) and 1997 seventh-round pick (No. 207; subsequently traded, Koy Detmer)

Los Angeles Rams (then St. Louis) received: 1997 No. 1 pick (Orlando Pace)

The Jets passed up not one, but two future Hall of Fame offensive linemen. First, they gifted Orlando Pace to the Rams. Then, New York traded away the pick it got from St. Louis -- which the Seattle Seahawks used on Walter Jones. Even though Bill Parcells got a haul in return, it had to sting seeing those players become stars.

7. 1995

Carolina Panthers received: 1995 first-round pick (No. 5, QB Kerry Collins) and 1995 second-round pick (No. 36, DE Shawn King)

Cincinnati Bengals received: 1995 No. 1 pick (Ki-Jana Carter)

This one didn't worked out for either side. Penn State running back Ki-Jana Carter had 1,144 rushing yards ... in his entire career. Fellow Nittany Lion Kerry Collins started at quarterback for Carolina for three-plus seasons with 54 interceptions in 45 games.

8. 1991

New England Patriots received: 1991 first-round pick (No. 11, Pat Harlow), 1991 second-round pick (No. 41, Jerome Henderson), Ron Francis, David Howard and Eugene Lockhart Jr.

Dallas Cowboys received: 1991 No. 1 pick (Russell Maryland)

The Cowboys' dynasty kicked off soon after it drafted Russell Maryland with the first pick. He wasn't the driving force, but the defensive tackle made the Pro Bowl once and won three Super Bowls. The Patriots, meanwhile, were picking first again two years later because none of these pieces panned out (aside from Harlow, an offensive lineman).

9. 1990

Atlanta Falcons received: Chris Hinton, Andre Rison, 1990 fifth-round pick (No. 121, Reggie Redding) and 1991 first round pick (No. 13, Mike Pritchard)

Indianapolis Colts received: 1990 No. 1 pick (Jeff George) and 1990 fourth-round pick (No. 83, Stacey Simmons)

The Falcons were one of the rare teams to not get a first-round pick in the same draft for trading down. They got a future first one year down the line, plus a pair of established players in OT Chris Hinton and WR Andre Rison -- who were both All-Pros.

10. 1984

June 1983 trade: Cincinnati Bengals received 1984 first-round pick, Buccaneers received Jack Thompson.

April 1984 trade: New England Patriots received 1984 No. 1 pick (Irving Fryar); Cincinnati Bengals received 1984 first-round pick (No. 16, Pete Koch), 1984 first-round pick (No. 28, Brian Blados), 1984 10th-round pick (No. 265, Brent Ziegler) and 1985 fifth-round pick (No. 129, Lee Davis)

The Bengals turned their backup quarterback (Jack Thompson) into the pick that eventually became No. 1 overall. Then, they traded it again for a ransom from the Patriots -- two first-rounders, a 10th-rounder and a future fifth-rounder. Fryar had an impressive career, making five Pro Bowls as a wide receiver during a 17-year career with four franchises.

11. 1983

Indianapolis Colts (then Baltimore) received: Chris Hinton (No. 4 pick in 1983), Mark Herrmann and 1984 first-round pick (No. 19, Ron Solt)

Denver Broncos received: John Elway (No. 1 pick in 1983)

It took a few extra days, but John Elway got his wish. He refused to play for the Colts and threatened to play professional baseball before being traded to the Broncos. Hinton, you might remember, was eventually traded again for the No. 1 pick seven years later as the centerpiece of the return.

12. 1978

Tampa Bay Buccaneers received: Jimmie Giles, 1978 first-round pick (No. 17, Doug Williams), 1978 second-round pick (No. 44, Brett Moritz), 1979 third-round pick (No. 78, Reggie Lewis) and 1979 fifth-round pick (No. 133, Chuck Fusina)

Houston Oilers received: 1978 No. 1 pick (Earl Campbell)

The Oilers moved up and got a good one -- running back Earl Campbell went on to win MVP in his second season. Tampa Bay got a star tight end in Jimmie Giles and a quarterback who eventually won Super Bowl MVP in Doug Williams, albeit for a different team.

13. 1975

Indianapolis Colts (then Baltimore) received: 1975 first-round pick (No. 3, Ken Huff) and George Kunz

Atlanta Falcons received: 1975 No. 1 pick (Steve Bartkowski)

The Colts traded back just two spots and netted George Kunz, an All-Pro tackle, in the process. Ken Huff had a solid career as a guard, but he's better known as the pick before Walter Payton. Steve Bartkowski was a two-time Pro Bowler and one of the best quarterbacks in Falcons history.

14. 1974

Houston Oilers received: Tody Smith and Billy Parks

Dallas Cowboys received: 1974 No. 1 pick (Ed Jones) and 1974 third-round pick (No. 53, Danny White)

This was a score for the Cowboys. Ed Jones played 15 seasons at defensive end for Dallas as an All-Pro, Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion, while Danny White went 62-30 as their starting quarterback. The Oilers got no picks in return and the two players never stood out in Houston.

15. 1968

New York Giants received: Fran Tarkenton

Minnesota Vikings received: 1968 No. 1 pick (Ron Yary), 1967 first-round pick (No. 2, Clint Jones), 1967 second-round pick (No. 28., Bob Grim) and 1969 second-round pick (No. 39, Ed White)

Fran Tarkenton's first stint with the Vikings came to an end when the Giants offered up two firsts and two seconds in exchange for him. The deal included the No. 2 overall pick in 1967, plus a future first in 1968 that became No. 1 overall. The Vikings used all four of their selections to help win the NFL championship in 1969, and later reacquired Tarkenton.

16. 1967

New Orleans Saints received: Gary Cuozzo

Indianapolis Colts (then Baltimore) received: 1967 No. 1 pick (Bubba Smith)

The Saints desperately wanted a quarterback, and they got one in Gary Cuozzo. He only spent one year in New Orleans, though, losing the starting job and then getting traded again. Defensive tackle Bubba Smith had an All-Pro career with a Super Bowl and NFL championship to his name.

17. 1962

Washington Commanders received: Bobby Mitchell and Leroy Jackson (No. 11 pick in 1962)

Cleveland Browns received: Ernie Davis (No. 1 pick in 1962)

Ernie Davis was diagnosed with leukemia shortly after being drafted and tragically died before ever playing a professional football game. He had refused to play for Washington and was quickly traded for Bobby Mitchell and Leroy Jackson.

