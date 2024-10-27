Drake Maye ruled out of Patriots-Jets after suffering concussion

New England Patriots rookie quarterback Drake Maye left Sunday's game vs. the New York Jets with a head injury.

Maye took a helmet-to-helmet hit from Jets linebacker Jamien Sherwood while scrambling for an 18-yard gain early in the second quarter. No flag was thrown on the play.

The third overall draft pick stayed in the game for four more plays before being evaluated in the blue medical tent and heading to the locker room. The Patriots initially ruled him as questionable to return, but head coach Jerod Mayo confirmed to CBS at halftime that Maye would not return for the rest of the game.

Jerod Mayo tells @AKinkhabwala that Drake Maye is OUT for the game. pic.twitter.com/YoDZmNjHK6 — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) October 27, 2024

The team announced early in the second half that Maye has a concussion and wouldn't return to the game. The rookie QB now will enter the NFL's concussion protocol, and his status going forward is to be determined.

Veteran QB Jacoby Brissett, who started the Patriots' first five games of the campaign, replaced Maye with 9:06 remaining in the second quarter. Prior to his injury, Maye was 3 of 6 for 23 yards while rushing for 46 yards and a touchdown.