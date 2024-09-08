Miami Dolphins

Dolphins' Tyreek Hill does handcuff celebration after touchdown vs. Jaguars

Hill was detained by Miami police prior to the game

By Sanjesh Singh

NBC Universal, Inc.

After Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill was detained by local police prior to their Week 1 game, the wideout had a celebration in response.

Down 17-7 late in the third against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa found Hill in stride for an 80-yard catch-and-run score.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

Upon passing the end zone, Hill went toward fans when fellow Dolphins wideout Jaylen Waddle came from behind and pretended to put handcuffs on the 30-year-old.

https://twitter.com/JomboyMedia/status/1832862104405086327
https://twitter.com/brgridiron/status/1832869557608096095

Hill, last season's top receiving-yardage wideout, had received a ticket for reckless driving but was eventually available to suit up.

Miami came back to win 20-17 with Hill finishing the game logging seven catches for 130 yards and the aforementioned score.

The Dolphins will next play on Thursday at home against AFC East foe Buffalo Bills.

This article tagged under:

Miami Dolphins
