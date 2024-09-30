How to watch Cowboys vs. Steelers on Sunday Night Football in Week 5

Two of the NFL's most storied franchises will share the Sunday Night Football spotlight in Week 5.

The Dallas Cowboys will visit the Pittsburgh Steelers in a rematch of Super Bowls X, XIII and XXX.

Dallas hasn't lifted the Lombardi Trophy since defeating Pittsburgh 29 seasons ago, and the team has a long path back to the Super Bowl based on its early season performance. The team is 2-2 after squeaking out a win over the New York Giants on Thursday Night Football in Week 4.

The Steelers, meanwhile, are one of the biggest surprises of the early NFL season. Justin Fields has taken over as the team's QB1, while T.J. Watt leads a ferocious defense. Pittsburgh is 3-1 on the season after picking up its first loss of the 2024 campaign against the Indianapolis Colts last week.

Which team will come out on top on SNF? Here's how you can tune into Cowboys-Steelers on NBC and Peacock.

When is the Cowboys vs. Steelers Sunday Night Football game?

The Cowboys and Steelers will square off on Sunday Night Football on Sunday, Oct. 6, at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

What time is the Cowboys vs. Steelers Sunday Night Football game?

Kickoff for Cowboys-Steelers is set for 8:20 p.m. ET.

How to watch the Cowboys vs. Steelers Sunday Night Football game

Cowboys-Steelers will air on NBC. Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst) and Melissa Stark (sideline) will be on the call for the game and for Sunday Night Football throughout the 2024 season.

Pregame coverage on NBC and Peacock starts at 7 p.m. ET with "Football Night in America," as Maria Taylor, Jason Garrett, Chris Simms, Tony Dungy, Rodney Harrison, Mike Florio, Devin McCourty, Matthew Berry and Jac Collinsworth get you ready for the game.

How to live stream the Cowboys vs. Steelers Sunday Night Football game

Live stream: Peacock, NBC.com

Mobile app: Peacock mobile app on Apple/Android, NBC mobile app