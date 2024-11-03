Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys' Dak Prescott appears to say NSFW quote about team after loss to Falcons

Dallas dropped to 3-5 after losing to Atlanta on Sunday

By Sanjesh Singh

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Dallas Cowboys' season is on the brink of imploding.

Dallas fell to 3-5 Sunday after losing 27-21 at the Atlanta Falcons, dropping further down the NFC standings in a game where star quarterback Dak Prescott left early with a hamstring injury.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

Prescott, who is on a four-year contract making $60 million annually, completed 18 of 24 passes for just 133 yards and a touchdown. However, the 31-year-old also made rounds on social media for appearing to say a NSFW quote about the Cowboys late in the fourth quarter on the sidelines.

"We f------ suck," Prescott appeared to say, as shown on the FOX broadcast.

The schedule gets worse for Dallas, as its next three games will be at home against the Philadelphia Eagles and Houston Texans before a road game at the Washington Commanders. The Cowboys already had their bye in Week 7.

Dallas also plays the Eagles and Commanders back to back in the final two weeks of the season.

NFL

Washington Commanders 2 hours ago

NFL players seeking trade to Commanders at deadline: Report

NFL 2 hours ago

NFL Week 9 winners and losers: Tyler Bass in the clutch, Dak Prescott exits early

On Prescott's hamstring injury, owner Jerry Jones said he's concerned, but the quarterback will undergo an MRI Monday to determine the severity of it.

Cooper Rush entered the game for Prescott and completed 13 of 25 passes for one touchdown and no picks.

This article tagged under:

Dallas CowboysNFL
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate Olympics U.S. & World Politics See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home Sports Washington Commanders
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us