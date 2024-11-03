Cowboys' Dak Prescott appears to say NSFW quote about team after loss to Falcons

The Dallas Cowboys' season is on the brink of imploding.

Dallas fell to 3-5 Sunday after losing 27-21 at the Atlanta Falcons, dropping further down the NFC standings in a game where star quarterback Dak Prescott left early with a hamstring injury.

Prescott, who is on a four-year contract making $60 million annually, completed 18 of 24 passes for just 133 yards and a touchdown. However, the 31-year-old also made rounds on social media for appearing to say a NSFW quote about the Cowboys late in the fourth quarter on the sidelines.

"We f------ suck," Prescott appeared to say, as shown on the FOX broadcast.

The schedule gets worse for Dallas, as its next three games will be at home against the Philadelphia Eagles and Houston Texans before a road game at the Washington Commanders. The Cowboys already had their bye in Week 7.

Dallas also plays the Eagles and Commanders back to back in the final two weeks of the season.

On Prescott's hamstring injury, owner Jerry Jones said he's concerned, but the quarterback will undergo an MRI Monday to determine the severity of it.

Jerry Jones first comments ablut Dak Prescott’s hamstring injury — after the #dallascowboys loss vs. the #falcons. pic.twitter.com/2z6ISC8nLI — Pat Doney (@PatDoneyNBC5) November 3, 2024

Cooper Rush entered the game for Prescott and completed 13 of 25 passes for one touchdown and no picks.