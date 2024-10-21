NFL

Colts-Vikings flexed into Sunday Night Football for Week 9, Jags-Eagles moves to afternoon

The Vikings will host the Colts in primetime on Sunday, Nov. 3.

By Max Molski

NBC Universal, Inc.

The NFL is making a Sunday Night Football switch.

The league announced that Colts-Vikings will take the place of Jaguars-Eagles in primetime for Week 9.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

Colts-Vikings will kick off from U.S. Bank Stadium at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 3, and will air on NBC and Peacock. Jaguars-Eagles is now scheduled for 4:05 p.m. on CBS.

The Vikings were not scheduled to be on Sunday Night Football this season prior to the flex decision, while the Colts will now play on SNF twice in three weeks with another road matchup against the New York Jets scheduled for Week 11.

On the other end, the Jaguars will no longer appear on the SNF schedule, while the Eagles are now scheduled to make their 2024 SNF debut in Week 12 against the Los Angeles Rams.

NFL May 15

Full Sunday Night Football schedule for the 2024 NFL season

NFL Oct 10, 2023

Why the NFL flexes games and how changing the 2024 schedule works

Colts-Vikings will pin two winning teams against one another. Indianapolis is 4-3 following its Week 7 win over the Miami Dolphins, while Minnesota is 5-1 after picking up its first loss of 2024 against the Detroit Lions this week.

The Week 9 swap marks the NFL's first primetime flex of 2024. The league must provide 12 days notice before flexing a Sunday Night Football game.

This article tagged under:

NFL
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate Olympics U.S. & World Politics See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home Sports Washington Commanders
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us