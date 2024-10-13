Los Angeles Chargers

Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh briefly exits Sunday's game due to illness

The Chargers announced that Harbaugh was questionable to return.

By Mike Gavin

Jim Harbaugh
Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh briefly exited the sideline during Sunday's game.

With the Chargers' matchup against the Denver Broncos just underway, the 60-year-old Harbaugh went into the medical tent before making his way to the locker room.

The Chargers soon announced that Harbaugh was questionable to return due to an illness, with defensive coordinator Jesse Minter taking over head coaching duties in his absence.

Harbaugh returned to the sideline later in the first quarter.

Harbaugh is in his first season as Chargers head coach, with the team off to a 2-2 start. The former Michigan Wolverines head coach, who led his alma mater to a national championship in January, also coached the San Francisco 49ers for four seasons from 2011 to 2014.

This is a developing story that will be updated

New Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh avoid the cliché and delivered a greatest hits list of one-of-a-kind quotes at his introductory news conference Thursday Feb. 1, 2024 in Los Angeles. 

